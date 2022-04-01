Losses of Gujarat’s PSUs put at Rs 30,400 crore

The accumulated losses of State Public Sector Undertakings (SPSUs) in Gujarat stood at Rs 30,400 crore, even as the state government continued to invest in entities like the Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC) and the Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation (GSPC), whose net worth has completely eroded, stated the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) in its latest report tabled in the Gujarat Assembly Thursday.

There are 97 SPSUs in Gujarat that include 64 government companies, 29 goverment-controlled companies and four statutory corporations. The aggregate net worth of all 97 SPSUs was Rs 1.46 lakh crore, against their paid up capital of Rs 1.26 lakh crore, stated “State Finances Audit Report” of CAG for 2020-’21.

The CAG pointed out that the Gujarat government invested Rs 1,000 crore in GSPC during 2020-’21, whose net worth stood in negative at (-) Rs 288 crore. Similarly, Rs 469 crore was invested in GSRTC whose networth has fallen to (-) Rs 447 crore. GSRTC has been booking losses since 1973-’74.

The auditor pointed out that in 2020-’21, the state government invested Rs 2,117 crore in SSNNL, which has been booking losses since 2015-16. The SSNNL had accumulated losses of Rs 6,105 crore and end of 2019-20, while GSRTC had accumulated losses of Rs 3667 crore at end of 2017-18. “The chance of earning Return on Investment in companies incurring losses and in companies whose net worth has completely eroded due to accumulated losses are remote,” CAG observed.

The report states that as on March 31, 2021, 44 SPSUs registered losses of Rs 30,435 crore, 11 of which were under winding-up or closure or liquidation. “While the average return on investments in these SPSUs was a mere 0.12 per cent during 2020-’21, the government paid an average interest of 7.19 per cent on its borrowings during the same period,” states the report highlighting the discrepancy between income and expenses of the government.

The investments in loss-making SPSUs continue despite CAG budgetary assistance provided to SPSUs through the annual budget decreased from Rs 17,187 crore in 2016-17 to Rs 6,881 crore in 2020-’21. This includes loans, grants and subsidy and equity. During 2020-’21, 50-odd SPSUs earned a profit of Rs 6,554 crore, the report added.