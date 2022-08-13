Leaders of different religions come together to launch Dharmik Sauhard Manch-Gujarat

August 13, 2022 4:20:05 pm
In order to counter the misuse of religion by politicians and to tackle social evils, leaders of different religions Saturday came together and launched the Dharmik Sauhard Manch-Gujarat.
The newly-formed body will have former Gujarat chief secretary P K Laheri as the chief patron. “P K Laheri was present for the meeting this morning and he has accepted the role,” said Iqbal Ahmed Mirza, secretary, Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, Gujarat, who was elected as the convenor of the body at the meeting held in Circuit House.
“Looking at the present situation of the country where there is an atmosphere of hate, we thought it was necessary to remedy this by bringing together all communities on a single platform and so this body has been formed. Today 25 people attended this meeting, including leaders of various Hindu sects, Muslims, Parsis, Jews, Buddhist and Jains,” Mirza added.
Professor Engineer Mohammed Saleem, Vice President of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, who was also present at the meeting, said, “Today in the name of religion, politicians are creating misunderstandings and dividing communities. Religion is being misused for different reasons, including political gains. There is moral degradation also. There is an urgent need for discussion among community leaders.”

Saleem said there is a national body Dharmik Jan Morcha which does similar work and Gujarat is the eighth state to have created such a body. The meeting also discussed female foeticide, usage of narcotics by youth and pornography.
