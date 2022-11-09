Laws should change with changing times: Shah

Reacting to the Supreme Court judgment upholding the constitutional validity of an Act introducing 10 per cent reservation for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in education and government jobs, Union Minister for Home & Cooperation Amit Shah said “laws should change with changing times”.

In an interview to a Gujarati television channel Zee 24 Kalak that was telecast Tuesday, Shah said, “People will naturally welcome it. With changing times, rules and laws must also change. Over a period of time, a number of people of the society had a feeling that, ‘I too do not have means, I too do not have facilities, that I am also economically backward. Then why don’t I get preference?’ BJP’s Narendra Modi government has given 10 per cent reservation to those communities who do not get benefit of reservation.”

“It was widely welcomed in the society. Some people had challenged it in the Supreme Court. And Constitution bench of the court has upheld it and said that there is nothing unconstitutional in it. The law has been framed in a completely constitutional manner,” Shah added.

Asked if the freebies announced by various political parties will have any impact on Gujarat elections, Shah said, “If you add up the total promises made, then it exceeds Gujarat’s budget by Rs 1.10 lakh crore against the budget of Rs 2.42 lakh crore… new promises alone come to around Rs 3.50 lakh crore. People of Gujarat understand if how can these promises be fulfilled. There is no way (provided) to increase the income.” In this context, Shah said, “I am fully confident that the people of Gujarat do not give votes merely on the basis of promises. (They give vote) on the basis of performance. And BJP has got performance.”

On the party’s policy for ticket distribution, Shah said, “Winnability is the only criteria…There is no decision taken because of which the old (current MLAs ) do not get ticket.”