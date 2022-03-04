Last budget before assembly polls No new taxes, exemptions from professional tax, sops for industry

Gujarat Finance Minister Kanu Desai on Thursday presented a budget of Rs 2,43,965 crore with no new taxes, sops for a section of the industry, women, tribals, cattle rearers and farmers, and exemption from professional tax for those earning up to Rs 12,000 per month through salary or wages.

The six-month-old Bhupendra Patel government announced very few new schemes and did not announce big ticket projects in the budget that the Congress termed as “jobless, growthless and hopeless”, although the industry welcomed it.

In the last budget of the current BJP regime presented in the 14th Gujarat Assembly, the government also projected a growth of 17.4 per cent in the state’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) during the current financial year (2021-’22), the highest clocked in the past eight years.

The GSDP at current prices in 2021-’22 has been estimated at Rs 19,44,107 crore, which is a growth of 17.4 per cent as against Rs 16,55,917 crore in 2020-’21. This projected growth is better than the 12.19 per cent average growth clocked between 2011-’22 and is significant as Gujarat’s GSDP grew at just 1.6 per cent during 2020-’21, when Covid lockdown and restrictions thereafter had almost brought economic activity to a standstill.

Presenting his first budget, Desai said, “We are announcing relief to the neo middle class who are salary or wage earners in the public or private sector. Under the existing structure of professional tax, salary or wage earners who are in receipt of Rs 6,000 to Rs 8,999 per month and Rs 9,000 to Rs 11,999 per month are required to pay Rs 80 per month and Rs 150 per month respectively as professional tax. I propose that persons who receive salary or wage upto Rs 12,000 shall be fully exempted from payment of professional tax.”

The exemption will provide relief of Rs 198 crore to 15 lakh middle class taxpayers. Industry bodies like the Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) had suggested to the state government ahead of the budget to abolish professional tax that was providing a revenue of around Rs 1,000 crore.

The finance minister also mentioned tax exemption and food security measures taken during the Covid-19 pandemic to “restart the sluggish economic activities”, such as reduction in value added tax on petrol and diesel reducing the selling price by Rs 7 per litre, exemption from stamp duty for loan to self-help group — Sakhi Mandal, and LPG connection under Pradhan Mantri Ujjawala Yojana to women among others.

An official release from the finance department said, “In line with Prime Minister’s vision of a self-reliant India and with a view to continue state’s journey of development, there is no change in existing tax rates and no new taxes are proposed in this budget.”

Gujarat BJP Chief CR Paatil remained present in the Assembly in the Speaker’s gallery throughout the presentation of the budget.

A few populist announcements were made in sectors such as agriculture, women and child development, social justice and empowerment, tribal development, education and rural development.

The budget proposes to set up a Rs 400-crore international ceramic park in Morbi, a textile park at Vansi-Borsi in Navsari district under PM MITRA scheme and Rs 480 crore for a deep-sea pipeline to dispose of treated water from industrial clusters in Sarigam, Vapi, Surat and Ankleshwar. The government also allocated Rs 40 crore for attracting investments to Dholera and mentioned about developing five seafood parks to boost exports.

The government also made a Rs 40-crore provision to set up 8 MSME GIDCs and Rs 100 crore to set up 500 new mobile towers in tribal areas. The budget also provides Rs 40 crore as loan for reviving sugar mills and an additional Rs 40 crore for reviving viable sick units in state.

The GCCI hailed the budget, noting that with an allocation of Rs 200 crore for FY 2022-’23 towards the Start-Up Venture Fund, of the total Rs 1,000-crore allocation towards this fund, “will help Gujarat gain the top position in the Start-Up index”. The GCCI also welcomed the allocation for a ceramic park in Morbi and and the decision to develop ports given Gujarat’s coastline.

The budget has also allocated Rs 20 crore for a Drone Skill Institute and Rs 1,870 crore as equity contribution for Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train. The government also allocated Rs 1,600 crore for railway connectivity to Hazira port and Rs 2,000 crore for CNG terminal, which will be the first-of-its-kind in the country.

Women and child development department has got an allocation of Rs 4,976 crore, which is an increase of 42 per cent from the previous budget.

For the health of pregnant/lactating women, the government announced Suposhit Mata-Swasth Bal Yojana to provide one kilogram tur dal, two kilograms gram and one litre edible oil free of cost upto 1,000 days to pregnant/lactating mothers. Total Rs 811 crore has been allocated for the scheme.

The government has also announced Mukhyamantri Gram Asmita Yojana that aims at improving the standard of living of the village people by developing infrastructural facilities in Gram Panchayats.

In a press statement, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel welcomed the surplus budget, calling it “people-oriented” based on the principle of “Bahujan Hitay, Bahujan Sukhay”.

“With an increase of Rs 17,000 crore to the last year’s budget, this budget of Rs 2.44 lakh crore is the biggest in the history of Gujarat without new taxes and in tune with Prime Miniter Narendra Modi’s resolve to make Atma Nirbhar Bharat,” the CM said in the statement.

A Congress leader, however, said that the current year being an election year, they anticipated a much populist budget with some big announcements from the BJP government.

“We thought that they will come out with some big announcements to lure people to vote for them… especially for farmers in terms of farm loans and for youths in terms of job creation. There is almost nothing on these two fronts,” the leader said.

Assserting the importance of cows and linking it with Lord Shri Krishna, the minister announced a provision of Rs 500 crore for “Mukhyamantri Gau Mata Poshan Yojana” for maintainance of gaushalas and panjrapoles.

An additional Rs 100 crore has been proposed for addressing the issue of stray animals in urban and rural areas. A provision of Rs 213 crore has been made for maintenance of cows for farmers engaged in cow-based organic farming.

In agriculture, the state government has promised to dispose of all the pending applications for agriculture power connections and has proposed to provide interest subsidy for both rabi and summer crops, earmarking Rs 1,250 crore for the same.

For the fishermen community, the finance minister has announced an increase in the volume of subsidised diesel by 2,000 litres.

The budget has promised a new 97-kilometre bulk pipeline of 500 MLD capacity from Dhanki to Navda to provide water to Saurashtra districts, including Bhavnagar, Gir-Somnath, Amreli, Botad, Junagadh, Rajkot and Porbandar. It has allocated Rs 500 crore for the project.

In health sector, Desai has announced new medical colleges in Botad, Jamkhambhaliya and Veraval.

The budget also proposed to increase the monthly pension for the elderly without support by Rs 250, making it Rs 1,000 per month. Those above 80 who were getting Rs 1,000 as monthly pension will nowo get Rs 1,250 per month.

In an attempt to woo the tribal population ahead of polls, the budget has proposed to install 500 new mobile towers in tribal areas with a provision of Rs 100 crore and open 25 Birsa Munda Gyanshakti Residential Schools of Excellence to provide primary, secondary and higher secondary education to 50,000 tribal students.

The state government has also announced to increase the financial assistance for school uniforms to tribal students by Rs 300, making it total Rs 900.

The government has also promised free WiFi services in rural areas while covering 4,000 villages in the first phase.

The finance minister has also proposed to cut the prices of food under Shramik Annapurna Yojana from Rs 10 to Rs 5.

Desai pointed out that GSDP of Gujarat has risen from Rs 1.25 lakh crore when Narendra Modi took reins of the state (in 2001) to over Rs 20 lakh crore in the past two decades. “The state is expected to register an impressive double digit GSDP growth of 13 per cent despite the adverse impact of Covid,” he said.

The minister also pointed out that in last 20 years, “per capita income has also increased substantially from Rs 19,823 to Rs 2,14,809”.

In his press conference after presenting the budget, Desai said, “Our team has presented this nice budget while churning about steps to be taken for the development of Gujarat covering every community and field. A lot of provisions have been made in it for farmers to fishermen, cattle herders, students, women, and people of tribal region. If we implement these provisions in a good manner, we are definitely going towards forming a new Gujarat.”

A statement from the office of the Leader of Opposition, quoting party legislators Punja Vansh, Virji Thummar, Kirit Patel and Naushad Solanki, said, “Owing to corona, the condition of farmers has become worse. When farmers have lots of debt, they expected debt waiver and reduction in electricity prices by 50%. But their expectations have been washed away (in the budget).”

They added that more than 6,000 schools were shut or merged and there is no new announcement of opening new schools in the budget.