Land prices in state spiked due to foreign investments, says Minister

Pointing out that land prices in Gujarat shot up due to foreign investments that flowed in the state, Parshottam Rupala, Union minister for dairy, fisheries and animal husbandry said that Narendra Modi was able to prove that the state is the “best destination for investments” both in India and overseas.

“There was a time when nobody wanted to buy land in Kutch. Today, it is difficult to get even an inch of land for Rs 10 lakh. I want to ask all those who criticise BJP, what is the reason for the spike in land prices in Gujarat?,” he asked his partymen while addressing a “Karyakarta Sammelan” at Kudasan in Gandhinagar.

“Friends, Narendrabhai was successful in proving both within India and overseas that Gujarat was the best destination for investments. So everyone came here and the prices of land have spiked,” he added.

Listing out the various achievements of Modi both in Gujarat and as Prime Minister of the country, the Union minister said, “It was Narendra Modi as the chief minister of Gujarat who first began seeking votes in the name of development in the history of elections in India. Till then, one caste or community used to pitted against each other. Elections were fought using a combination of castes.

Modi put forth the performance of the state government while seeking votes.” Rupala was citing the 2007 election campaign of the BJP in Gujarat, when Modi made the development pitch to the voters.

“He not only established this form of politics, but also made Gujarat a successful role model in the country,” Rupala added.