Korean man dies after falling from 50 feet while paragliding

A 51-year-old South Korean man died after falling from around 50 feet while paragliding in Kadi of Mehsana district Saturday evening.

According to police, Korean national Shin Byeong Moon was in Gujarat on an invitation from one of his friends in Vadodara.

“From Vadodara, the South Korean national and his Gujarati friend Prakashbhai had come to Kadi. He (the deceased) started doing paragliding from Dharampur village and due to some technical glitch, he fell from 50 feet. He was rushed to Bhagyoday Hospital in Kadi where he died during treatment,” said Nikunj Patel, inspection of Kadi police station. From Kadi, they were to visit Khara-Ghoda, Patel said.

A case of accidental death has been registered and investigations are on to ascertain the reason behind the accident.

Patel added that a team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) is investigating the reasons behind the accident.

“A case of accidental death has been registered and process is on to send his body home,” Patel said.