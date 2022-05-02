Kejriwal a threat to national security, says Paatil; Delhi CM calls him Marathi heading Gujarat BJP

Gujarat BJP president CR Paatil and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal were engaged in a verbal duel on social media on Sunday with Paatil calling Kejriwal “pro-Khalistani” and “a threat to the national security”, and the latter calling Paatil a “Marathi heading BJP’s Gujarat unit”.

Paatil took to micro-blogging site Twitter and posted in Gujarati, “@ArvindKejriwal, who gives responsibilities to people having Khalistani mentality in his party and believes that demand of Khalistan is a constitutional right, is a threat to the security of this country.”

Kejriwal, retaliated with a tweet in Hindi while targetting Paatil’s Marathi roots, saying, “@CRPaatil of Maharashtra is president of Gujarat BJP. Didn’t BJP find a single Gujarati to be appointed as its president? People say that he (Paatil) is not only a party president, but that he runs the Gujarat government as well. He is the de facto CM. This is utter insult of people of Gujarat. People of BJP, give Gujarat a Gujarati president.”

Media convener of Gujarat BJP Yagnesh Dave issued a video message in reply stating that Kejriwal is frightened by the ever increasing popularity of BJP and BJP president CR Paatil in Gujarat. He added that BJP could also have targetted Kejriwal for becoming Delhi Chief Minister despite being born in Haryana.

Alleging that Kejriwal was trying to divide the country in the name of Marathi and Gujarati, Dave also said that Kejriwal has proximity with terrorist groups, Naxal groups and Khalistani groups.

“Such Kejriwal has started talking nonsense today by dividing the country saying that this man is Marathi and that man is Gujarati. Today when it is the foundation day of Gujarat and Maharashtra, he is insulting Gujaratis and Marathis by saying so,” Dave alleged.

Responding to Paatil’s tweet, Gujarat AAP president Gopal Italia tweeted in reply while calling Paatil as “former bootlegger” and “a threat to Gujarat”. Italia stated, “Kejriwal is a staunch honest and patriotic man. Thinking very well for the people of the country, he provides facilities such as education, health, electricity, water. For Gujarat, former bootlegger is a threat. People of Gujarat are going to teach a lesson to former bootlegger by electing an honest government in Gujarat.”

After his arrival in Surat Saturday, Kejriwal responded to Patiala anti-Khalistan march clash and said that the Punjab government has taken strong action and nobody will be spared. In reply to a question on slogans supporting creation of Khalistan during the riots there, the AAP convener said “aise kuch nahi hone denge (will not allow anything like that)”.

He said anyone who tries to disturb the peace of Punjab will be dealt with strictly irrespective of which party he belongs to.

A group calling itself Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray), which had called an “anti-Khalistan march”, and some Sikh groups clashed in front of a temple in Patiala, leaving several people injured. Twenty-five people were booked for the incident, while three senior police officials from Patiala region were shunted out by the AAP government led by Bhagwant Mann.

On his arrival to Gujarat Saturday, Kejriwal had talked about ruling BJP mulling early elections in Gujarat and related speculations. The BJP leadership in Gujarat including Paatil, however, have been denying this while stating that the assembly elections will be held as per schedule.

(With PTI)