Keep ‘outsiders’ away, urges CR Paatil

In order to ensure that the funds from the Centre reach the people and are not gobbled away by middlemen, it is important to keep the Congress from assuming power in the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation that goes to poll on October 3, said Gujarat BJP President C.R. Paatil Thursday.

“The state’s capital is known for its peace. People of this region never had to agitate. Those seen protesting (in Gandhinagar) are outsiders who come seeking their rights,” he said asking voters to show the Congress and the AAP their real worth. Paatil was speaking at an event organised to felicitate Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar.

“We have to tell them that we won’t allow the peace of the state capital to be disturbed. They are trying to mislead the youths of the capital. Only the BJP can safeguard Gujarat’s pride. When the BJP is ruling at the Centre and when the state is being led by Bhupendra Patel, the corporation in Gandhinagar should also be with the BJP,” Paatil said at the event where Health Minister Rushikesh Patel, MoS for Home Harsh Sanghavi, Dudhsagar Dairy Chairman Ashok Chaudhary and of Banas Dairy Chairman Shankar Chaudhary were present.

He also narrated how the BJP had won the local body polls to six municipal corporations held earlier this year. The party also emerged victorious in the Assembly by-polls where it won all the seats held by the Congress in the past.

“There are only two days left to go for Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation polls. The way frogs appear in monsoon, similarly a party from outside has come and has started croaking. I am not taking the name of the party that has a history of having the maximum (number of) candidates losing their deposits in polls in Gujarat,” he said taking a swipe at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The remarks came a day after Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was in Gandhinagar for a roadshow and talk where he claimed that the BJP was at their lowest point of self-confidence.

Speaking about the Aanjana Samaj, which organised the event along with Gandhinagar-based real-estate firm Pramukh Group, Paatil said: “The (Chaudhary) community has always stood with the BJP whenever it mattered. The BJP has given important positions to its leaders because this community can be trusted.” Praised the community’s role in white revolution, he said, “The maximum credit for the white revolution that happened in Gujarat goes to the Chaudhary Samaj. Leaders such as Shankar Chaudhary and Ashok Chaudhary have shown us the power of the milk industry and the steps they have been taking for the welfare of the society has benefited all sections. In the coming days, the crops sown by Shankar Chaudhary are going to sprout and a branch of Sagar Dairy will now be open in Varanasi also. This community is on the path to progress under the leadership of its seniors. Be it dairy or education, this community has been forward in all,” he said.

CM Patel said he has come to seek the blessings of the community. “Our community have always sided with the BJP and the party has taken care of the community also,” said Banas Dairy’s Chaudhary.