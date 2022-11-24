scorecardresearch
Karni Sena chief, PAAS leaders join BJP

The PAAS and NSUI leaders who joined BJP include Jayesh Patel, Uday Patel, Suraj Der, Ravi Patel and Ravi Vekariya, the release added. All these leaders joined the BJP in the presence of party general secretary Pradipsinh Vaghela and state minister Jagdish Vishwakarma.

The leaders along with their supporters joined the BJP at the party's state headquarters Shree Kamalam.

Gujarat state president of Karni Sena Raj Shekhawat, several leaders of Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) and student wing of Congress National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), on Thursday, joined the BJP, said a party release.

The leaders along with their supporters joined the BJP at the party’s state headquarters Shree Kamalam.



Quoting Shekhawat, who is facing criminal cases, the release stated, “The cases registered against leaders of Karni Sena and PAAS were done during their agitations. But, we have no animosity with the BJP and have been supporting it since it always does works of service through power.”

It added that so far they were supporting the BJP without being the member of the party and will do so now as party’s workers. Jayesh Patel is a prominent PAAS leader and close aide of Patidar quota stir leader Hardik Patel, who is currently contesting election from Viramgam constituency as BJP candidate.

