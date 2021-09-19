Kailashnathan reappointed Chief Principal Secy to Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel

The Gujarat government on Sunday reappointed retired Gujarat-cadre IAS officer, K Kailashnathan, as the Chief Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister with effect from September 13.

The General Administration Department (GAD) issued a notification related to the appointment “on co-terminus basis with the term of Chief Minister or until further order, whichever is earlier”.

Kailashnathan, or KK as he is popularly known, is a close aide of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. His appointment has been put into effect from September 13 when Bhupendra Patel took oath as chief minister. KK was the Chief Principal Secretary to the CM in the previous governments of Anandiben Patel and Vijay Rupani as well.

Former CM Vijay Rupani resigned on September 11, and the next day, Bhupendra Patel was named as ruling BJP’s legislative party leader. He took oath of office on September 13.

In two other orders issued by the GAD on Sunday, four more appointments were made in the Chief Minister’s Office till the term of the CM or till further orders, whichever is earlier.

Hitesh Pandya has been appointed as Additional Public Relations Officer in the CMO, while PJ Shah and JP Modha have been appointed as Joint Secretary, and PN Shukla has been appointed as Deputy Secretary in the CMO.