Jewellery shop in Vapi robbed after thieves cut hole in wall, steal ornaments worth Rs 65.94 lakh

A jewellery showroom in Gujarat’s Vapi was robbed on Thursday night after thieves entered by cutting a hole into a wall and escaped with gold ornaments worth Rs 65.94 lakh, police said, adding that it was a planned robbery as the thieves had allegedly rented a shop that shared a wall with the showroom.

According to the police, Piyush Jain, a jeweller who owns Pushyam jewellery showroom on Vapi Main Road near Hotel Embassy, was shocked to see that his shop had been robbed when he opened it on Friday morning. All the jewellery items that were on display were missing and there was a hole in the wall towards the back of the shop.

After Jain lodged a complaint saying that gold jewellery worth Rs 65.94 lakh was missing, the Vapi police reached the spot along with sniffer dogs and forensic science laboratory officials.

Valsad district Superintendent of Police Dr Rajdeepsinh Jhala explained that two shops were separated by a single wall of 25 inches. While the jewellery shop faced Vapi Main Road, a mattress shop faced a narrow street towards the back. “The mattress shop owner, Bashir Loma, had given his shop on rent to one Mohammed Islam a month ago. Islam paid a deposit of Rs 20,000 and monthly rent of Rs 6,000,” Jhala told The Indian Express.

There was a hole in the wall towards the back of the shop (Express photo) There was a hole in the wall towards the back of the shop (Express photo)

He added that three people worked in the mattress shop “but their real intention was to make a hole and enter the jewellery shop to commit theft”. According to Jhala, the accused conducted a recce of the jewellery shop before taking the mattress shop on rent. “We suspect that they took around a week to make a hole in the common wall, which they did only during the night. On Thursday night, they entered the jewellery shop through the hole. They tried to break the safe vault with a gas cutter but failed,” Jhala said.

He added that the thieves disconnected the wires of the CCTV cameras installed inside the jewellery shop and pointed out that the thieves had not touched the imitation jewellery items that were in the shop. “This shows that they are professionals and have good knowledge of gold. We are working on different clues,” Jhala said.