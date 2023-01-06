Jeera price soars to Rs 35k per quintal in Gujarat amid apprehension of low production

The price of cumin seeds (jeera) continued to soar and touched a new height of Rs 35,500 per quintal Thursday, with the prices zooming by Rs 5,000 in 10 days amid apprehensions of low production in the wake of a drop in the sowing area and low production due to adverse weather.

Machine-cleaned jeera fetched Rs 35,500 a quintal at the Unjha Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC), Asia’s largest jeera market located in Gujarat’s Mehsana district Thursday. The modal price was Rs 33,000 on a day when arrivals were around 3,800 quintals. Last year, the average price of jeera was around Rs 18,000 per quintal.

Sitaram Patel, a jeera trader at the Unjha APMC, told The Indian Express: “In a season when jeera acreage has dropped by a nearly third, weather was rather warm for this weather-sensitive crop till late December, leading to apprehensions that production will remain quite low. On the other hand, the previous season’s carry-forward stock is not that big. So, future contracts are being struck at high rates, inflating the prices in the spot market.”

As per data available with the Unjha APMC, prices touched Rs 25,000 on December 2, a level not seen previously. However, the rally continued and prices shot to Rs 30,000 on December 23. They raced to Rs 33,500 on January 3 before zooming to Rs 35,500. Thus, the prices have increased by Rs 10,000 in around a month’s time.

“Warmer November and early December hampered the growth of jeera sown this year. This is likely to delay the harvest. Therefore, instead of the routine mid-February, we are expecting that the new crop will start arriving in the market only from March. This too is a factor in the current rally in prices,” Patel said, adding, “There is demand for jeera in the overseas markets also as crops from Turkey and Syria are out of the equation due to the political unrest there. India remains the only global supplier.”

Jeera is sown in October-November and harvested in February-March, with March-April being its peak marketing season. Gujarat accounts for around 65 per cent of the country’s jeera production while the rest comes from neighbouring Rajasthan. As per a state government estimate, jeera production in Gujarat in 2021-22 was 22.10 lakh quintals.

After wheat and gram, jeera generally sees the third-largest sowing area in Gujarat and is closely followed by mustard. Saurashtra and north Gujarat are the main jeera-producing regions of the state. But this Rabi season, jeera acreage has fallen by more than a third.

As per the latest sowing data available with the Gujarat government, farmers have sown this spice seed crop only on 2.75 lakh hectares (lh), down from 3.07 lh recorded the previous season and only 65 percent of the last three year’s average sowing area of 4.21 lh. In fact, 2.75 lh is the lowest jeera cultivation area in the last nine years (see table).

The major decline has come from Saurashtra where jeera acreage has come down to 1.65 lh from 1.88 lh. In north Gujarat, it has slid to 59,900 hectares from the 72,600 hectares sown the previous season. On the other hand, coriander acreage has increased from 1.22 lh to 2.1 lh in Saurashtra and mustard acreage has increased from 2.32 lh to 2.41 lh.

The decline in jeera acreage comes in a year when area under coriander, another spice crop which is comparatively less weather-sensitive, has gone up to 2.21 lh from 1.25 lh the previous season. This represents an increase of around 1 lh and 87 per cent growth over the last three years’ average crop area of 1.18 lh. At 3.04 lh, mustard is marginally lower than the last year’s area of 3.35 lh but higher as compared to the average sowing area of 2.42 lh. On the other hand, wheat and gram acreage stand at 12.71 lh and 7.58 lh, which are respectively 95 per cent and 98 per cent of their average. Overall sowing stands at 43.86 lh or 98 per cent of the normal area.

“Generally, farmers make sowing decisions based on production and prices of crops the previous season. Last year, coriander production was good and prices were good too, whereas jeera crop was partially damaged by unseasonal rain and overcast skies. Therefore, farmers have increased their area under coriander,” a top officer of the agriculture department said.

Farmers said that being an extremely weather-sensitive crop, opting for jeera is always a risky proposition. Nirupa Shah, a farmer in Velavadar village in Wadhwan taluka of Surendranagar, the second largest jeera district of Saurashtra this season after Devbhumi Dwarka, has halved her jeera area to five bighas (6.25 bighas make a hectare) from 10 bighas last year to make space for mustard this season.

“My jeera crop too was affected by bad weather last year but production was better than other farmers. This year, I have sown jeera in five bighas and mustard in the remaining five bighas so that I can supply other spice seeds also to my customers,” said Shah, who does organic farming.

Others agree with Patel, the Unjha trader, that a warmer first half of winter this year has affected their jeera crop. “Due to higher temperatures in November-December, the vegetative growth remained truncated. Therefore, I am afraid the yield will be around 30 per cent lower,” said Sanjay Hingrajiya, a farmer from Halvad taluka in Morbi district adjoining Surendranagar, who has sown jeera across six hectares. “Generally, we harvest around 12 quintals per hectare but this year, we will be happy if production remains around 8.75 quintals per hectare,” he added.

Lakshman Patel, a farmer from Nana Goraiya village in Surendrangar’s Patdi taluka, said higher temperatures facilitated the infestation of aphids. “I couldn’t control the infestation even after spraying pesticides and therefore vegetative growth was hampered. But the weather has turned favourable for the past 10 days as temperatures have dipped and if it remains the same for the next one month, I will have a good harvest.”