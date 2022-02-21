Jayrajsinh Parmar to join BJP tomorrow

Gujarat Congress former spokesperson Jayrajsinh Parmar who resigned from the party last week formally announced on Sunday that he will join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on February 22.

Parmar posted a tweet in this regard while sharing a picture with Gujarat BJP chief CR Paatil to media persons. In a Facebook post last week, Parmar wrote that he was “tired of the inefficiency of senior leaders of Congress” and the manner in which the party has been made a “personal property of five-six leaders”.