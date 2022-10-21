Indigenous trainer: Air Force to procure 70 aircraft from HAL at Rs 6,826 crore

The Indian Air Force (IAF) Thursday signed a contract to procure 70 indigenous trainer aircraft — HTT-40 — that has been designed and developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), at the DefExpo 2022 at Gandhinagar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had unveiled the aircraft at India Pavilion at DefExpo on Wednesday. The procurement by IAF will be done at a cost of Rs 6,826 crore.

Provisional clearance for airworthiness of the aircraft is received from Centre for Military Airworthiness and Certification (CEMILAC). The announcement about the contract was made at the valedictory session of the event. The HTT-40 would be used for basic flight training, aerobatics, instrument flying and close formation flights whereas its secondary roles would include navigation and night flying. It has unique features such as running change-over of pilots, hot-refuelling and short-turnaround time. All required tests for certification were completed in record six years from the first flight.

HAL also signed an MoU with the Indian Navy for positioning of HAL team at Naval Aircraft Yard, Goa, for supporting maintenance and repair of RD 33 Mk Engine of MiG 29K / KUB aircraft and imparting specialized training at Naval Institute of Aeronautical Technology (NIAT) Kochi.

During the valedictory session, Ajay Kumar, defence secretary said 451 MoUs worth Rs 1.53 lakh crore have been signed as part of the DefExpo 2022.