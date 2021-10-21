India’s 100-crore Covid vaccine doses to be celebrated in state

As India approaches the milestone of administering 100 crore doses of vaccine against Covid shortly, the Gujarat government has planned to celebrate the occasion with various programmes on spreading awareness about the vaccine across the state.

Senior minister Jitu Vaghani announced this Wednesday while briefing the media following the weekly state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

Vaghani said that the task of administering 100 crore vaccine doses will be completed in a day or two; mostly tomorrow, and various programmes will be organised across the state. Primary health centers, community health centers, Covid vaccination centers and offices of district collector and district panchayats will be decorated along with rangolis and floral decorations at government offices.

The programmes will be held under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Health Minister Rushikesh Patel, Vaghani said.

Vaghani also said that efforts will also be made to trace and inspire those who have so far not taken vaccine doses.

“Those (health workers) who have done best work will also be felicitated and preparations for the same has been done by the health department,” Vaghani said.