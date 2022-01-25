India’s election commission and its poll process a benchmark for many countries: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the Election Commission of India has certain powers, which similar election bodies of many democratic countries in the world don’t possess. And therefore, he added, India’s Election Commission and its election process is a benchmark for many countries. Every constitutional body in the country has always protected the dignity of the Election Commission in India, he stressed.

PM Modi was addressing the Page Committee members of Gujarat BJP and other party workers across the country from NaMo App. Addressing the party workers, Modi congratulated the people of the country on the occasion of National Voters’ Day.

“It was today – on January 25, 1950 – that the Election Commission of India was established. And therefore, today is being celebrated as National Voters’ Day. There is one more noteworthy thing in this. In India, the establishment of the Election Commission was done a day before the country became a republic. It was because the makers of our Constitution had given a lot of attention on one aspect. They knew that a live democracy is only possible when there is impartial and strong election process. From 1950 till today, Election Commission has proved its significance. (It has) continuously increased the dignity of faith put in them (Election Commission) by the makers of the Constitution,” Modi said.

He then said, “India is among those countries in the world where the Election Commission can issue notice to people, can transfer officers. Such powers are not available even with the election commissions of many democratic countries. Therefore, the Election Commission of India, our election process is like a benchmark for many countries. Today as chairman of Association of World Election Bodies, India is sharing its experience with many countries of the world.”

He continued, “It is a matter of satisfaction that every constitutional body of India has protected the dignity of Election Commission. Whether it is any political party, it has always followed the order of Election Commission. Our courts, up to the Supreme Court, too have always supported the Election Commission. They have ensured that there is no impediment in compliance of Election Commission’s orders and in election process.”

On the occasion, Modi also called upon the people of India, academicians and experts to continue discussion on ‘One Nation, One Voters List’ and ‘One Nation, One Election’. “We can get the nectar only after churning. This discussion should not discontinue. Discussion should continue and it is indeed the best way in democracy. I would like it that the intellectuals and those active in country’s politics come forward on the subject,” Modi said.

The PM also mentioned the disadvantages of holding elections separately in the states.

“Owing to separate voters’ list and elections in every few months, the speed of development and various decisions related to development get affected,” he said.

He also called upon people, especially page committee members of BJP, to make sure that the voting percentage in their respective areas increase. During his hour-long virtual address, the PM also interacted with eight BJP workers from different parts of Gujarat.