Independence Day: Gujarat CM relaxes monthly income criteria of NFSA beneficiaries

August 15, 2022 1:13:08 pm
On the occasion of 76th Independence Day, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel made several announcements for the people of the state that included raising the eligibility criteria of beneficiaries under National Food Security Act (NFSA) from those earning Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 per month.
CM Bhupendra Patel made the announcements at the state-level Independence Day celebrations held at Modasa in the largely tribal district of Aravalli. Apart from relaxing the monthly income criteria under NFSA, the CM also announced to provide one-kilogram chana (gram) at concessional rates to each NFSA card holder. The provision that was applicable to only 50 developing talukas of the state will now be provided across the state.
Among other announcements, the CM has declared to introduce electric buses on iconic routes such as Dwarka, Ambaji, Statue of Unity to promote green energy. The government will also launch 1,200 new public transport buses in the state at the cost of Rs 367 crore. At the same time, 50 automated teller machines (ATMs) will be installed at as many bus stations in the state.
CM Bhupendra Patel also announced the allocation of Rs 3 crore to set up a 50-bed hospital equipped with a trauma centre at Kevadia Colony–Ektanagar in the Narmada district.
As per the press statement, the testing of the quality of water of river estuaries near the Gulf of Khambhat will be done through modern Real Time Coastal Monitoring System with the assistance of World Bank under the Enhancing Coastal and Ocean Resource Efficiency (ENCORE) project.
