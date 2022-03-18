In 7 years, Tata Motors manufactured 5 lakh cars at Sanand plant

Tata Motors Limited (TML) has manufactured close to 5 lakh cars at its manufacturing plant in Sanand between 2015-16 and 2021-22 and the plant has given direct or indirect employment to over 26,000 people in the region, Minister of State for Industries Jagdish Panchal said Thursday from the floor of Gujarat Assembly during Question Hour.

The minister provided the information while replying to various queries related to TML’s Nano car manufacturing plant in Sanand raised by different MLAs in the House.

Panchal said that TML was provided 445 hectare land by the state government at the rate of Rs 900 per square metre while adding that the manufacturing plant has resulted in big employment opportunities in the region. He said that arrival of TML’s manufacturing plant resulted in Sanand developing as an automobile hub that provided employment to over 26,000 people. Panchal also said that total around 7,000 people are getting direct employment at TML’s car manufacturing plant in Sanand.

Panchal said that the company has paid crores of rupees to the state government as tax. He added that the company has been manufacturing various car models like Tiago, Tigor etc. as per the demand of the market.

In reply to a question from BJP MLA Arvind Patel on the number of cars manufactured by TML in last seven years, Panchal said, “The company manufactured 4,235 cars in 2015-16, 58,685 cars in 2016-17, 1,06,477 in 2017-18, 1,18,581 in 2018-19, 64,000 in 2019-20, 71,000 in 2021-22 and 74,000 cars in 2021-22.”

Panchal also said that out of the close to 5 lakh cars manufactured at the TML’s Sanand plant, more than 2.60 lakh were Nano cars.

Panchal denied allegations of Opposition Congress that the company breached the condition of agreement with the state government and added that the company had set up the plant with the capacity to manufacture approximately 2,50,000 Nano cars in Phase-I which could be expanded to 5,00,000 Nano cars per annum.

In reply to a related starred question, Gujarat government has informed the Assembly that the state government has given total Rs 587.08 crore as loan to TML.