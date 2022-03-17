scorecardresearch
Wednesday, March 16, 2022
In 2 yrs, 15 complaints from farmers on fake seeds, 8 on pesticides: Gujarat Govt

While the government is inquiring into 11 cases, the licence of one firm that sold the fake seeds has been cancelled, while in one another case, the complainant farmer reached an agreement, the government stated in written replies during the Question Hour.

By: Express News Service | Gandhinagar |
March 17, 2022 1:11:12 am
Gandhinagar, Gandhinagar news, Gujarat, Gujarat news, fake seeds, pesticides, gujarat government, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsIn a similar case, Gujarat government said it has received eight complaints of spurious pesticides being sold to farmers in the state during the last two years.

The Gujarat government told the state legislature on Wednesday that it has received 15 complaints of fake seeds being sold to farmers in the state during the last two years.

