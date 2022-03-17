In 2 yrs, 15 complaints from farmers on fake seeds, 8 on pesticides: Gujarat Govt

By: Express News Service | Gandhinagar |
March 17, 2022 1:11:12 am
The Gujarat government told the state legislature on Wednesday that it has received 15 complaints of fake seeds being sold to farmers in the state during the last two years.
While the government is inquiring into 11 cases, the licence of one firm that sold the fake seeds has been cancelled, while in one another case, the complainant farmer reached an agreement, the government stated in written replies during the Question Hour.
In a similar case, Gujarat government said it has received eight complaints of spurious pesticides being sold to farmers in the state during the last two years.
