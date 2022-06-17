IMAX 3D Theatre to get facelift worth Rs 30 crore

The Gujarat government is in the process to renovate the IMAX 3D Theatre at the Gujarat Council of Science City (GCSC) by equipping it with the latest 3D laser-based Grand Theatre technology at an estimated cost of Rs 25-30 crore. The renovation work is expected to be over by April 2023 when the theatre will be open for the public.

A senior official in the know of the development said, “The current set up of IMAX 3D Theatre at GCSC is reel-based technology. That technology is no longer in practise and has been replaced by the latest laser-based 3D Grand Theatre technology. So, we are in the process to renovate the theatre in terms of technology and facilities for the viewers at the cost of around Rs 25-30 crore.”

“IMAX is a global leader in theatre technology and we are going to get the latest technology from the company after which it will be installed by GCSC. Once IMAX Theatre gets renovated by April 2023, it will be the first such theatre in the country,” the officer added.

The IMAX 3D theatre at Science City was introduced at GCSC around 20 years ago. It has a 60 X 30 feet screen with a seating capacity of 650 persons. Owing to the technology up-gradation work, the theatre is not operational and open to visitors.

Along with the technology up-gradation, the state authorities are also planning for other facilities for viewers, including parking with a roof covered by solar panels.