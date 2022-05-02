Hardik sends yet another teaser with Twitter change, but says ‘very much with Cong’

Fanning the feverish speculation over his political plans, Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel has removed mention of his party post from the brief biodata on his Twitter handle. He also has a new display picture on his WhatsApp profile, showing him sporting a saffron scarf and carrying no symbol of the Congress.

Hardik, who has been making noises about his unhappiness within the Gujarat Congress, denied this was a sign that he was quitting the party.

Asked about him changing his Twitter bio and removing mention of Congress party, Hardik said: “I am very much with the Congress. My Twitter profile does have a party symbol. And as far as bio is concerned, I keep changing it routinely.”

Since the past few days, his Twitter and Facebook profiles have carried the slogan ‘I will fight, and win’ in Hindi and Gujarati respectively.

Last month, Hardik had expressed fulsome praise for the BJP, commending it for “quick decision-making”. He had also invited BJP state chief C R Paatil and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel to his father’s first death anniversary event at his hometown in Viramgam on April 28, although neither had turned up.

Incidentally, at the same event, the Congress had sought to project that all was well between it and Hardik. Party leaders had turned up in strength to attend, including AICC general secretary in-charge of Gujarat Raghu Sharma and Gujarat PCC chief Jagdish Thakor. They had called Hardik an “inseparable part of the Congress”, and said he would play a “key role” in helping the party win 125 of the 182 seats in the coming Assembly elections.

Sources close to Hardik said he was waiting for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to return to India to “discuss the issues he has been raising”.

Amidst all this, the Gujarat BJP announced that “a known Gujarat Congress leader” will join it along with his supporters Tuesday.