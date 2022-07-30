‘Igniting spirit of nationalism’: Gujarat primary schools told to hold ‘Bharat Mata Puja’ from Aug 1

July 30, 2022 11:05:55 pm
In an attempt to “ignite the spirit of nationalism”, the Gujarat Primary Education department has issued directives to schools to organise “Bharat Mata Puja” from August 1, as part of the Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav.
The directive has met with stiff opposition from the minority community, who termed it a “one-sided, unreasonable and unconstitutional” decision.
The directive to participate in the campaign launched by the (Akhil Bharatiya) Rashtriya Shaikshik Mahasangh (ABRSM), an arm of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) was issued by the Commissionerate of Schools and the office of the Primary Education Director on July 25 to education officers of all districts.
The letter from the Commissionerate of Schools, stated, “As part of the celebrations of Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav, schools must perform Bharat Mata Puja and organise elocution on the subject, from August 1, 2022. A petition for the same has been sent by the Rashtriya Shaikshik Mahasangh… In order to lend support to the Mahasangh and to ignite the spirit of nationalism, schools must ensure that such events are organised for the students.”
Subscriber Only Stories
According to the letter from the Joint Director of Primary education, on July 22, a meeting was held between the ABRSM, Gujarat education minister and officials of the state’s primary education department to “discuss the issue”.
The letter states, “It was decided in the meeting that the primary education department will join the event in the interest of nationalism… Therefore, schools must ensure that students enthusiastically participate in the events held from August 1 to pay obeisance to Bharat Mata as well as the elocution on the subject.”
Calling the directive “unconstitutional and unreasonable”, Jamiat-Ulama-Gujarat made a representation to the joint director of secondary education on July 28. In its representation, the Jamiat objected to the mandatory “idol worship of Bharat Mata”, while “enthusiastically” welcoming any other programme as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.
The memorandum states, “Your instructions to pray to the idol of Bharat Mata is against the tenets of Islam as followers of Islam or any faith that does not believe in idol worship cannot partake in such activities. Muslims indulging in idol worship will cease to be Muslims… the government has taken a decision based on the petition of one organisation, without taking into confidence the other sections of the society. Taking such a decision on the request of one outfit is unreasonable and unconstitutional.”
District Primary Education officers of various districts declined to comment, while an official of a tribal district, with schools having a sizeable number of students from the minority community, said, “It is not clear if the prayers have to be performed for one day or throughout the month… We have a big number of minority students in cluster schools, who will not participate in idol worship and we cannot force them to do so… We will leave it to the local schools to decide.”
Another official of a city-based school, which also has students from the minority community, said, “A few years ago, a similar circular was issued to observe Saraswati puja on Basant Panchami… It was just a one-day compulsory event but following objection from minority communities, the directive was watered down to make it voluntary… We are expecting a similar implementation this time, too. Moreover, because it is supposed to be done every day until Independence day…”
Gujarat Education Secretary Vinod Rao said he was away on a training and was unaware of the directive. SJ Haider, who holds the charge in Rao’s absence did not respond to calls or text messages.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Gandhinagar News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Damaged mattress row: V-C of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences resigns, 2 doctors step down from posts
‘Issue could have been handled in a better manner,' says Punjab CM
Raj Kapoor’s Mera Naam Joker celebrates toxic work culture to the point that it’s painful to watchPremium
Weekly news express with MCQs — MSMEs to Cheetahs and morePremium
Read next week’s horoscope nowPremium
Latest News
Explained: What is the controversy surrounding the Delhi government’s new liquor policy?
Mirabai Chanu wins India’s first gold medal at Commonwealth Games, ‘can snatch over 90kg’ physio claims
22-year-old woman found dead in police protection house in Faridabad
Karnataka: Ugandan who represented Africans in Bengaluru deported for overstay
Margaret Alva: ‘I know there are pressures, threats…. (But) Mamata has faced them all… she can’t be frightened… We’ve been talking… There’s still time’
Taps, water cooler, door-windows go missing at new PU girls’ hostel; case filed
Haryana edu minister pays obeisance to Shaheed Udham Singh on his martyrdom day
Three Jharkhand Congress MLAs held in West Bengal with huge amount of cash
Carlsen walks in like a deity, hints at being a mortal in a five-hour bout before he shows who is the boss
MP Simranjit Mann too objected to Murmu being called ‘Rashtrapati’, removed from records
Iraqi protesters storm parliament in Baghdad, set up sit-in
Taking certain opioids while on commonly prescribed antidepressants may increase the risk of overdose