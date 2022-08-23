scorecardresearch
Monday, August 22, 2022

If defence personnel die in service, kin will get Rs 1 crore: Gujarat

In the resolution issued by the state home department on Monday, the state government has now made the assistance available to all defence/ paramilitary personnel from Gujarat who die during service.

The decision comes a day after the Army announced its recruitment rally from 20 districts of Gujarat, from October 15 to November 8, under the short-term Agnipath scheme. (Express file photo)

THE GUJARAT government on Monday announced Rs 1 crore compensation for the families of defence or paramilitary personnel who die “under any circumstances” while in service, revising a 2016 resolution which granted Rs 1 lakh compensation only to the families of defence/ paramilitary personnel who were killed in action or died in the field.

The 2016 resolution stipulated that the compensation was only for families of defence/ paramilitary personnel who were killed in a terror or Naxal attack; in firing or bomb blast on the border; while trying to catch a suspect in combing operation or while maintaining law and order (drowning, fire-fighting, collapse of a tree or a building, vehicular accident, death by bullet injuries or bomb blast); died of hypothermia in extreme cold terrain; died of heat stroke in extreme hot terrain.

In the resolution issued by the state home department on Monday, as seen by The Indian Express, the state government has now made the assistance available to all defence/ paramilitary personnel from Gujarat who die during service.

“As per the 2016 resolution, the financial assistance was available to the families only if the defence or paramilitary personnel from Gujarat were killed under the five defined circumstances. Now, it will be given to the families of personnel who die during service under any circumstances,” confirmed an official of the home department who did not want to be named.

The decision comes a day after the Army announced its recruitment rally from 20 districts of Gujarat, from October 15 to November 8, under the short-term Agnipath scheme. It also comes amid protests by ex-servicemen from Gujarat over various issues, including increased compensation for families of slain soldiers.

According to the new resolution, effective from Monday, the monthly assistance of Rs 1,000 for the widows of slain defence/ paramilitary personnel has also been revised to Rs 5,000. Earlier, in case the soldier was unmarried, his mother was entitled to get Rs 50,000 compensation and Rs 500 per month. This has been increased to Rs 5 lakh, and Rs 5,000 each for both parents.

While two children of the defence/ paramilitary personnel were entitled to get a monthly assistance of Rs 500 each till they completed their studies or attained the age of 25 years, they will now get Rs 5,000 each.

Earlier, the personnel who sustained 50 per cent or more injury or disability under certain circumstances while on duty were entitled to a fixed one-time assistance of Rs 50,000 and Rs 1,000 per month. In the revised resolution, the one-time assistance has been increased to Rs 2.50 lakh, with Rs 5,000 as monthly assistance.

The state government has also increased the monetary awards for defence personnel who get gallantry awards: Rs 1 crore for Param Vir Chakra, up from Rs 22,500; Rs 1 crore for Ashok Chakra, up from Rs 20,000; Rs 50 lakh for Mahavir Chakra, up from Rs 15,000; Rs 50 lakh for Kirti Chakra, up from Rs 12,000.

The financial assistance and monetary awards are being provided from the Chief Minister’s Jawan Relief Fund that was created after the Kargil War, said the resolution.

Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi said the state government has also asked a high-level committee of secretaries to look into other demands of ex-servicemen.

First published on: 23-08-2022 at 04:13:37 am
