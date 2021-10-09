Gujarat: Hotel receptionist stabbed to death in Gandhinagar

A 25-year old man, working as a receptionist at The Leela hotel in Gandhinagar, was stabbed to death Saturday. An FIR was registered on Saturday morning under IPC section 302 (murder) at Gandhinagar Sector-21 police station.

Devansh Bhatia is suspected to have been stabbed to death between 12 and 1 am on Saturday, police said adding they are yet to identify the accused.

The FIR registered upon the complaint of one Bharatbhai Maru (53), who used to deliver tiffin service to the Devansh Bhatia, states that on October 7, Bhatia did not collect his tiffin from Maru and had called him at around 11:30 pm but had found Bhatia’s phone to have been switched off. Maru, who lived in the same residential society at Sector 27 as Bhatia, further states in the FIR that on Saturday morning, Maru received a phone call from Bhatia’s father requesting Maru to check on his son who was involved in a fight at a pan shop near Sector 7 and when Maru went at the spot to check on the same, Maru saw police and crowd gathered with Bhatia lying dead on the ground.

While the police suspect the weapon used was a knife, based on the wounds inflicted on the victim’s chest, Sector 21 Police Inspector M B Bharwad said that the weapon has not been recovered yet. Bharwad also added that no accused has been identified till now and examination of CCTV footage is underway.

“We are unable to determine any motive…. We have not found any eyewitness account yet as the crime took place late at night. The crime scene was at a secluded spot near a garden behind a shopping complex,” Bharwad said.