Gujarat Assembly: Home dept’s budgetary demands of Rs 6,320 crore passed unanimously

The Gujarat Assembly on Wednesday unanimously passed the budgetary demands of the Home department worth Rs 6,320.69 crore after the Opposition Congress decided to withdraw all their cut motions.

The budgetary demands were put before the House by Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi.

Initially, the demands were opposed by Congress members, including Leader of Opposition Sukhram Rathva and Deputy Leader Shailesh Parmar, while raising a number of issues related to law and order in Gujarat.

Opposition members such as Rathva, Parmar, Punja Vansh, Virji Thummar, Gyasuddin Shaikh, Geniben Thakor and Bharat Thakor raised a number of issues plaguing Gujarat like crimes against women, drugs, liquor bootlegging, withdrawal of cases registered against youths during various agitations, high rate of crime and grade pay demand of police jawans among others.

In his reply to the Opposition members, Sanghavi said that Gujarat government was committed to providing safety to women and to eliminate the drug menace. Sanghavi said that in more than seven cases of gruesome crimes against women, the government has held trial on fast-track and court judgments have come within a month’s time.

Referring to the Grishma Vekariya murder case of Surat, Sanghavi said that trial of the case is on fast track and verdict will be out soon.

In an apolitical appeal, Sanghavi called upon the Opposition to join the government and work as Team Gujarat in cases of crimes against women and drug abuse.

Speaking on behalf of the Opposition, Shailesh Parmar referred to Sanghavi’s reply, which was devoid of any political allegations and announced the decision of Leader of Opposition Rathva to support the budgetary demands of the home department. The demands were then passed unanimously.