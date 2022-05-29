scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, May 29, 2022
Must Read

Hardik criticises AAP govt in Punjab after Sidhu Moose Wala is shot dead

Moose Wala was reportedly shot at least 10 times near a temple in JawaharKe village of Punjab and was declared brought dead at the Civil Hospital in Mansa.

By: Express News Service | Gandhinagar |
May 29, 2022 9:14:01 pm
Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead on Sunday. (Photo: Sidhu Moosewala/Instagram)

Patidar youth leader Hardik Patel, who has recently quit Congress, criticised the Aam Admi Party government in Punjab following the murder of Punjabi singer and Congress leader Shubdeep Singh Sidhu (popularly known by his stagename Sidhu Moose Wala) on Sunday.

Moose Wala was reportedly shot at least 10 times near a temple in JawaharKe village of Punjab and was declared brought dead at the Civil Hospital in Mansa.

Hardik who is yet to declare which party he will be joining following his resignation from Congress, took to Twitter to pay his tributes to the murdered Punjab leader and said, “Today following a very sad incident Punjab has experienced if how fatal it can be for a state if the government goes into anarchic hands. Some days back a former international kabaddi player and now ruthless killing of artist Sidhu Moose Wala is raising very important questions.”

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

“The Punjab Chief Minister and those running the Punjab Government from Delhi will have to think if they want to become another party like Congress that caused pain to Punjab or if they want to really do something for the people,” Hardik added.

Best of Express Premium

Blow to VIP culture, or political vendetta? Punjab govt orders stir up rowPremium
Blow to VIP culture, or political vendetta? Punjab govt orders stir up row
Why I fell in love with Microsoft’s Surface Laptop Studio despite its sho...Premium
Why I fell in love with Microsoft’s Surface Laptop Studio despite its sho...
Penalties for delays, cuts in weekly pay: Life gets riskier for 10-minute...Premium
Penalties for delays, cuts in weekly pay: Life gets riskier for 10-minute...
Inquilab Zindabad slogan will stay relevant till people continue their st...Premium
Inquilab Zindabad slogan will stay relevant till people continue their st...
More Premium Stories >>

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Gandhinagar News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 29: Latest News

Advertisement