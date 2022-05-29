Hardik criticises AAP govt in Punjab after Sidhu Moose Wala is shot dead

Patidar youth leader Hardik Patel, who has recently quit Congress, criticised the Aam Admi Party government in Punjab following the murder of Punjabi singer and Congress leader Shubdeep Singh Sidhu (popularly known by his stagename Sidhu Moose Wala) on Sunday.

Moose Wala was reportedly shot at least 10 times near a temple in JawaharKe village of Punjab and was declared brought dead at the Civil Hospital in Mansa.

Hardik who is yet to declare which party he will be joining following his resignation from Congress, took to Twitter to pay his tributes to the murdered Punjab leader and said, “Today following a very sad incident Punjab has experienced if how fatal it can be for a state if the government goes into anarchic hands. Some days back a former international kabaddi player and now ruthless killing of artist Sidhu Moose Wala is raising very important questions.”

“The Punjab Chief Minister and those running the Punjab Government from Delhi will have to think if they want to become another party like Congress that caused pain to Punjab or if they want to really do something for the people,” Hardik added.