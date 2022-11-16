Hardik affidavit includes 2 sedition cases filed amid Patidar quota stir

In his affidavit filed before Election Commission while filing his nomination papers for Viramgam assembly constituency, BJP candidate Hardik Patel (29) has listed total 20 criminal cases which are currently pending against him.

All these cases were registered against Hardik after he led the Patidar quota agitation in 2015.

In nine of these 20 cases, the stipulated punishment is imprisonment of two years or above. Two of these pending cases are those of sedition registered against him in Surat and Ahmedabad during the Patidar quota agitation. In addition, there are 11 pending criminal cases against Hardik in which the punishment is below two years.

Hardik filed his nomination papers from Viramgam constituency at Viramgam Taluka Seva Sadan Tuesday.

As per the affidavit, apart from the two cases of sedition, the other cases in which the punishment is two years or above are registered at Kadi of Mehsana district, Vastrapur of Ahmedabad city, Patan, Varachha of Surat city, Gandhinagar (Sector 21), Nikol of Ahmedabad city and Kamrej of Surat city.

The eleven cases pending against Hardik in which the punishment is below two years are registered at various places across the state like Mansa, Sarthana of Surat, Ahmedabad city, Sidhpur and Chanasma of Patan, Santrampur of Mahisagar district, Surendranagar, Dhrangadhr and Jamnagar.

Hardik has also listed a criminal case registered in Visangar of Mehsana district in which the trial court has convicted him and sentenced to two years imprisonment and fine of Rs 50000. Supreme Court has stayed the trial court’s order in April.

The case pertains to an alleged attack on the office of the then BJP MLA from Visnagar and current health minister Rushikesh Patel.

Hardik has also declared total assets worth Rs 61.48 lakh in his affidavit. It includes movable assets worth Rs 23.48 lakh (self and spouse) and immovable assets worth Rs 38 lakh. He has declared liabilities worth Rs 2 lakh. He has cited social work and farming as his occupation.