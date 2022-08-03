Har Ghar Tiranga initiative: BJP youth wing to carry out awareness campaign

The Gujarat unit of BJP’s youth wing, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, will carry out a campaign between August 9 and 11, to spread awareness about Har Ghar Tiranga initiative of the central government to celebrate 75 years of Independence.

A meeting of the youth wing of the party was held at party state headquarters in the presence of senior leaders, on Tuesday, in this regard.

It was decided in the meeting to carry out bike rallies in every city and tehsil of the state to create awareness about the initiative and to ensure that each house gets a Tricolour, said an official party release. Under the Har Ghar Tiranga initiative, the central government has appealed people to hoist Tricolour at their homes between August 13 and 15.

As per the release, the workers of the youth wing of the party will also clean statues of personalities who made sacrifices in the freedom struggle. It added that the party workers will also provide sweets to the families of the soldiers in the state.