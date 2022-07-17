‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ drive | More than 1 crore houses in Gujarat to hoist tri-colour: CM Bhupendra Patel

Union Minister for Home & Cooperation, Amit Shah, held a virtual interaction Sunday with chief ministers and lieutenant governors of all states and Union Territories (UT) on the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, which will be carried out between August 13 and August 15.

As part of the campaign, which is part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative of the Central government, people are expected to hoist the tri-colour at their houses.

“Har Ghar Tiranga is a programme to take the feeling of patriotism in the mind and heart of every citizen of the country to the highest level. More than 20 crore houses or more than 100 crore people will hoist the tri-colour at their houses and dedicate themselves in service of Mother India,” an official release stated quoting Shah.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said the state government has done extensive planning to ensure that more than one crore houses – 50 lakh in rural areas and 50 lakh in urban areas – hoist the tri-colour at their houses in Gujarat.

As per the release, the CM also stated that 50 lakh flags will be bought from an agency fixed by the Central government to ensure that every household in the state gets a tri-colour. He added that a campaign will be launched to ensure that people buy the flag and hoist it at their houses.

The tri-colour will be made available at ward levels in cities and at Panchayat Ghar in the rural areas, in addition to Khadi Gramodyog Kendra, Gurjari Emporium and public places such as shopping malls and bus stations, the release stated.