Friday, August 05, 2022

Gunman of nationalised bank detained for ‘firing at customer’

The incident occurred around 2 pm Friday when Dipen Rabari, a resident of Anand town, was visiting a branch of the Bank of Baroda in Anand town for personal banking work.

By: Express News Service | Vadodara |
August 5, 2022 11:46:18 pm
Anand Town police station Friday detained an armed security guard of a nationalised bank for firing a round from his rifle on a customer in the bank, due to a personal enmity between the two. The victim, who sustained a bullet injury on his left shoulder, is under treatment at a hospital in Karamsad.

The armed security guard of the bank, Ramesh Jagmal Varu, a resident of Vidyanagar, noticed Rabari inside the bank and fired a round at him from his rifle.

According to the police, Rabari’s life was saved due to the presence of mind of a police constable attached to Borsad town police station, who was also visiting the bank for his work.

“Due to a personal enmity between them, Varu fired a round from his duty rifle when he noticed Rabari in the bank. Fortunately, a police constable Khumansinh Shankarbhai, attached to Borsad town police station, was also present in the bank when the firing occurred. Shankarbhai overpowered the gunman of the bank and managed to disarm him,” a release from the Anand town police station said.

According to the police, Rabari owed Varu a big sum of money that he had loaned to the former and Varu had been asking Rabari to return the money. While the police have begun a probe, Rabari has been admitted to Karamsad hospital for treatment of the gunshot wound as the bullet went through and through his shoulder, police said.

First published on: 05-08-2022 at 11:46:18 pm

