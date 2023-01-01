Gujarat’s first woman chief secretary dies in Vadodara

The first woman chief secretary of Gujarat, Dr Manjula Subramaniam, passed away due to health complications at a hospital in Vadodara on Sunday. She was 74.

A 1972 batch Gujarat-cadre officer, Subramaiam was appointed the first woman chief secretary in 2007 when Narendra Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat.

Additional Chief Secretary of General Administration Department AK Rakesh said, “She had been facing health issues for some time. She was in hospital for around a week… And today she passed away””

Terming her an “upright officer”, Rakesh said, “Her contributions, especially to the urban and power sectors of Gujarat, is remarkable.”

Subramaniam held the office of chief secretary between September 1, 2007, and September 30, 2008.

After retirement, Subramaniam was appointed as chief vigilance commissioner of Gujarat. She held several offices after retirement and was also part of the Sabarmati Riverfront Development Corporation. She was also the director of Gujarat Industries Power Company Limited (GIPCL), from where Subramaniam resigned around a fortnight ago on health grounds.