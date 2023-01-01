scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 01, 2023

Gujarat’s first woman chief secretary dies in Vadodara

Subramaniam held the office of chief secretary between September 1, 2007, and September 30, 2008.

Dr Manjula Subramaniam, retd IAS, first woman chief secretary of Gujarat (Image: Facebook/CEPT university)

The first woman chief secretary of Gujarat, Dr Manjula Subramaniam, passed away due to health complications at a hospital in Vadodara on Sunday. She was 74.

A 1972 batch Gujarat-cadre officer, Subramaiam was appointed the first woman chief secretary in 2007 when Narendra Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat.

Additional Chief Secretary of General Administration Department AK Rakesh said, “She had been facing health issues for some time. She was in hospital for around a week… And today she passed away””

Terming her an “upright officer”, Rakesh said, “Her contributions, especially to the urban and power sectors of Gujarat, is remarkable.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Coming up: A new and old year
Coming up: A new and old year
Back on China campuses, Indian students put behind surge worries: We are ...
Back on China campuses, Indian students put behind surge worries: We are ...
Being single — and no, life’s not a party
Being single — and no, life’s not a party
This New Year, a peek into an AI-driven future
This New Year, a peek into an AI-driven future

Subramaniam held the office of chief secretary between September 1, 2007, and September 30, 2008.

After retirement, Subramaniam was appointed as chief vigilance commissioner of Gujarat. She held several offices after retirement and was also part of the Sabarmati Riverfront Development Corporation. She was also the director of Gujarat Industries Power Company Limited (GIPCL), from where Subramaniam resigned around a fortnight ago on health grounds.

First published on: 01-01-2023 at 21:37 IST
Next Story

When Ranbir Kapoor said Animal is ‘way out of my comfort zone’: ‘It’s quite a shocking character…’

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 01: Latest News
Advertisement
close