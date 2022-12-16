Gujarat’s bid to host Olympics 2036: Shah reviews preparations

Union Home Minister and Gandhinagar MP Amit Shah Friday held a high-level meeting in connection with the preparations for its bid to host Olympics 2036 in Gujarat, an official release stated.

Shah provided guidance to the state government officials on creating sports infrastructure in tune with international standards at places identified for the world sporting event that Gujarat is planning to host, the release added.

Discussions were also held on erecting sports infrastructure at Naranpura Sports Complex and Sardar Patel Sports Complex of Motera. Shah also asked CM Patel and Sports Minister Harsh Sanghavi to periodically review the preparations done by the state government for build various sports infrastructure.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Pankaj Kumar, Principal Secretary (Urban Development) Mukesh Kumar, Secretary (Youth, Sports and Culture department) Ashwani Kumar, Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner M Thennarasan and Chief Executive Officer of Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority DP Desai.