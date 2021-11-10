BJP events across state to mark Gujarati new year

The Gujarat BJP unit has planned to hold get-together functions across the state between November 10 and 21 on the occasion of Gujarat’s new year of Vikram Samvat 2078, a party release stated Tuesday. The functions will be attended by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, party president CR Paatil and state co-in-charge Sudhir Gupta.

CM Patel will be present at functions in Kutch, Tapi, Narmada, Banaskantha, Mehsana, Sabarkantha, Morbi, Surendranagar, Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad city, Gir-Somnath, Junagadh city, Bhavnagar city, Panchmahals, Mahisagar and Vadodara city. Paatil will attend the functions in Navsari, Surat district, Amreli, Ahmedabad city, Bhavnagar district, Jamnagar city and district, and Valsad. Gupta, on the other hand, will remain present at Bharuch, Patan, Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, Bhavnagar and Rajkot.