Gujarat youths go to Canada, US as there aren’t enough opportunities here: Nitin Patel

Referring to a recent incident in Canada where four persons from a village in Gandhinagar district of Gujarat froze to death while allegedly attempting to cross over illegally to the United States, former deputy chief minister Nitin Patel on Sunday said it happened because there are no opportunities available here and people do not get good position despite working hard.

Addressing a gathering at Sardardham in Gandhinagar during the inauguration of an e-library, Patel referred to the incident in Canada and said, “People go in large numbers to America, Canada, Australia. Why are they going? Here, no opportunities are available… future does not become bright. Despite working hard and studying here, one does not get good position and therefore does such a struggle and such sad incidents happen. We all are sad about it.”

Patel added that people go to America spending huge money and taking risks. “Once they reach there, they are taken care of… There is nothing to worry there. The only concern is that of crossing the border. I will not speak anything further since the media persons are present and everything is being recorded…”

In his speech that was also live streamed on social media by Sardardham, Patel also said that when there is limitation in utilisation of one’s capacity, the youths of Gujarat are looking to the world for better opportunities.