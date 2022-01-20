Gujarat: Two-minute silence to be observed on Jan 30

General Administration Department (GAD) of Gujarat government has informed authorities concerned in the state to observe silence and halt work as well as vehicular traffic for two minutes at 11 am on January 30 – Shaheed Diwas , said an official release Wednesday.

In this connection, the GAD has also requested authorities concerned to ensure that trains and planes having scheduled departure at 11 am on January 30 stop for two minutes, the release added. The release said that on January 30, sirens will be sounded from 10.59 am to 11 am after which all will have to stand on their position and observe silence for two minutes. The people should, as far as possible, stop work at their workshops, offices, factories etc.

It has also been requested that the Akashwani radio service suspend its programmes for two minutes and the vehicular traffic is stopped, as far as possible, for two minutes. Similarly, requests have also been placed to ensure that trains and planes having scheduled departure at 11 am that day stop for two minutes.

The release said that for this, the state government has installed sirens at places like Secretariat, Circuit House, and Assembly Secretariat. At places where the facility is not available, people can observe silence for two minutes at 11 am, the release said.