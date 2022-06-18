Gujarat: Two labourers die in crane mishap

Two labourers died in a crane mishap in Katargam area of Surat Friday night. Following the incident, the police Saturday arrested the crane operator and the owner of the company providing crane services.

Police sources said crane operator Salman Khan lost control over a 15-tonne hydra crane while lifting an industrial embroidery machine. As a result, two labourers, Shivshanker Prajapati (28) and Sandeep Prajapati (19), who were standing on the embroidery machine to maintain the balance of the machine, fell from a height and received severe injuries. The injured were taken to a nearby hospital but were declared dead on arrival, sources added.

Later, Sandeep Prajapati’s uncle Umashanker Prajapati lodged a police complaint in the incident. The police then registered a case under Indian Penal Code Sections 304 (culpable homicide) and 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery) against crane operator Salman Khan and owner of Jayambe crane services Romy Joshi.

Katargam police inspector BD Gohil said, “When our team contacted Salman Khan and asked him to show his licence, we found out that he does not have a licence. The owner of the crane used an unskilled person for the work, putting the lives of others in danger. Salman Khan lost control over the balance of the crane as a result of which the machine fell down from the third floor and caused the death of two labourers.”