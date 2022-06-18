scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, June 18, 2022
Must Read

Gujarat: Two labourers die in crane mishap

Following the incident, the police Saturday arrested the crane operator and the owner of the company providing crane services.

By: Express News Service | Surat |
June 18, 2022 8:27:13 pm
Following the incident, the police Saturday arrested the crane operator and the owner of the company providing crane services. (Representational)

Two labourers died in a crane mishap in Katargam area of Surat Friday night. Following the incident, the police Saturday arrested the crane operator and the owner of the company providing crane services.

Police sources said crane operator Salman Khan lost control over a 15-tonne hydra crane while lifting an industrial embroidery machine. As a result, two labourers, Shivshanker Prajapati (28) and Sandeep Prajapati (19), who were standing on the embroidery machine to maintain the balance of the machine, fell from a height and received severe injuries. The injured were taken to a nearby hospital but were declared dead on arrival, sources added.

Later, Sandeep Prajapati’s uncle Umashanker Prajapati lodged a police complaint in the incident. The police then registered a case under Indian Penal Code Sections 304 (culpable homicide) and 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery) against crane operator Salman Khan and owner of Jayambe crane services Romy Joshi.

Katargam police inspector BD Gohil said, “When our team contacted Salman Khan and asked him to show his licence, we found out that he does not have a licence. The owner of the crane used an unskilled person for the work, putting the lives of others in danger. Salman Khan lost control over the balance of the crane as a result of which the machine fell down from the third floor and caused the death of two labourers.”

Best of Express Premium
BJP looks to topple Azam Khan in his citadel but has its work cut outPremium
BJP looks to topple Azam Khan in his citadel but has its work cut out
Why experts say India does not need a population policyPremium
Why experts say India does not need a population policy
Monsoon so far: heavy rainfall in parts of Northeast, hardly any elsewherePremium
Monsoon so far: heavy rainfall in parts of Northeast, hardly any elsewhere
Agnipath scheme: Why age relaxation can also become a problemPremium
Agnipath scheme: Why age relaxation can also become a problem
More Premium Stories >>

Express Subscription Check out our special pricing for international readers when the offer lasts

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Gandhinagar News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 18: Latest News
Advertisement