Gujarat to celebrate river festival from December 26-30

The Gujarat government on Wednesday decided to celebrate Nadi Utsav (River Festival) between December 26 and 30 to honour the three main rivers of the state – Narmada, Tapi and Sabarmati. A decision in that regard was taken in the weekly cabinet meeting of the state government chaired by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

Quoting Education Minister and spokesperson of the state government Jitu Vaghani, an official release stated that the inaugural function of the River Festival will be held in Surat on the banks of Tapi river. Similar functions will be held on the banks of Narmada river in Bharuch and Garudeshwar. The release added that the festival will be concluded at a function on the banks of Sabarmati river in Ahmedabad where CM Patel will offer Maha Ararati.

During the celebration, various functions will be held on the banks of the three rivers like offering Arati, conducting marathon and carrying out river cleaning campaigns.

Meanwhile, the state government will also celebrate former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajapayee’s birth anniversary, on December 25. And as part of the same, Good Governance Week will be celebrated between December 26 and 31.

A state-level function for the celebration will be presided over by the CM in Gandhinagar when new policies of different departments will be released along with mobile applications of departments.

Laying of foundation stones and dedication functions of various projects of different departments will also be held during the week. Also, in districts, the celebration programmes will be held in the presence of ministers, members of Parliament and members of legislative Assembly.