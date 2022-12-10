Gujarat This Week: Play by Mallika Sarabhai, film screenings and lots more

Event name: Play – The Conference of the Birds
About the event: A performance by artists like Mallika Sarabhai and Preeti Das, the play is an adaptation partly from the 12th century Persian classic and partly from Peter Brook`s famous theatrical version, where a flock of confused birds set out on a journey of self-discovery over testing terrains, encountering strange beings.
Venue: Natarani Amphitheatre, Darpana Academy of Performing Arts, Ashram Road, Usmanpura, Ahmedabad
Organisers: Natarani Amphitheatre
How to attend: Book here
Date and time: December 8 (Thursday) to December 11 (Sunday), 8:30 pm
Event Name: Samraga Music Festival
About the Event: An Indian classical music festival where Pratibha Singh Baghel of Bandish Bandits fame and other artists from across India would perform. With magical flutes, tabla, sarangi, drum, jembe, ghazal and thumri, classical vocals and kathak performances, immerse yourself in this three-day music melange.
Venue: Shreyas Foundation at Ahmedabad
Organiser: Shreyas Foundation
How to Attend: Book here
Date and time: December 16-18, 7:30 pm onwards
Event name: Cities and Urbanism
About the event: The thematic book display explores symbolic transition in the evolution of cities, through their response to a variety of factors, majorly planning decisions. On display are ‘City of Djinns’ by William Dalrymple, ‘Bombay’ by Kamu Iyer, ‘Mutations’ by Rem Koolhaas, ‘All Over the Map’ by Michael Sorkin, etc.
Venue: Arthshila Ahmedabad, Panjrapole, Ahmedabad
Organisers: Arthshila Ahmedabad
How to attend: Open for all
Date and time: December (Tuesday to Sunday), 11 am to 7 pm
Event name: Film- Khajuraho Millennium (Hindi)
About the event: A 1999 film by Kamal Swaroop which shows the city of Gods, temple architecture built in the period of the Hindu renaissance, which inspired the construction of a group of magnificent temples in Khajuraho.
Venue: Arthshila Ahmedabad, Panjrapole, Ahmedabad
Organisers: Arthshila Ahmedabad
How to attend: Open for all
Date and time: December 10 (Saturday) and December 11 (Sunday), 11:30 am
Event name: Film- Mandu (English)
About the event: A 1958 film by Niel Gokhale on the 600-year-old deserted palaces once a part of the great kingdom of Malwa. The film takes through the journey of the relics of massive fortresses, ancient domes, and lotus ponds.
Venue: Arthshila Ahmedabad, Panjrapole, Ahmedabad
Organisers: Arthshila Ahmedabad
How to attend: Open for all
Date and time: December 10 (Saturday) and December 11 (Sunday), 11:30 am
Event name: Film- Les 2 Alfred (French movie with English subtitles)
About the event: A 2020 Bruno Podalydès film shows how the protagonist juggles between his new job which is on trial basis and has no-child policy, and taking care of his kids, while his wife is on a two-month top secret nuclear submarine mission.
Venue: French Gallery, Alliance Française d’Ahmedabad, Shyamal Ahmedabad
Organisers: Alliance Française d’Ahmedabad
How to attend: Book here
Date and time: December 10 (Saturday), 7:00 pm
Event name: Film- GoodFellas
About the event: A 1990 crime drama based on the life of Henry Kill, an American mobster from 1955 to 1980. The film is directed by Martin Scorsese and is an adaptation of Nicholas Pileggi’s non-fiction book Wiseguy
Venue: Club O7, Shela Ahmedabad
Organisers: Film Society of Ahmedabad
How to attend: Register (direct message) here
Date and time: December 11 (Sunday), 12 noon
Event name: The Brown Age
About the event: Art exhibition on the works of a sustainable design expert Bandana Jain inspired by folded brown containers and discarded delivery boxes and packaging
Venue: 079 Stories, Rajpath-Rangoli road, Bodakdev, Ahmedabad
Organisers: 079 Stories
How to attend: Open for all
Date and time: December 10 (Saturday) to December 24 (Saturday), 11am to 7 pm