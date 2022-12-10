Gujarat This Week: Play by Mallika Sarabhai, film screenings and lots more

Event name: Play – The Conference of the Birds

About the event: A performance by artists like Mallika Sarabhai and Preeti Das, the play is an adaptation partly from the 12th century Persian classic and partly from Peter Brook`s famous theatrical version, where a flock of confused birds set out on a journey of self-discovery over testing terrains, encountering strange beings.

Venue: Natarani Amphitheatre, Darpana Academy of Performing Arts, Ashram Road, Usmanpura, Ahmedabad

Organisers: Natarani Amphitheatre

How to attend: Book here

Date and time: December 8 (Thursday) to December 11 (Sunday), 8:30 pm

Event Name: Samraga Music Festival

About the Event: An Indian classical music festival where Pratibha Singh Baghel of Bandish Bandits fame and other artists from across India would perform. With magical flutes, tabla, sarangi, drum, jembe, ghazal and thumri, classical vocals and kathak performances, immerse yourself in this three-day music melange.

Venue: Shreyas Foundation at Ahmedabad

Organiser: Shreyas Foundation

How to Attend: Book here

https://in.bookmyshow.com/events/samraga-music-festival/ET00345338 (pls hyperlink this, unable to do it from my phone)

Date and time: December 16-18, 7:30 pm onwards

Cities and Urbanism Cities and Urbanism

Event name: Cities and Urbanism

About the event: The thematic book display explores symbolic transition in the evolution of cities, through their response to a variety of factors, majorly planning decisions. On display are ‘City of Djinns’ by William Dalrymple, ‘Bombay’ by Kamu Iyer, ‘Mutations’ by Rem Koolhaas, ‘All Over the Map’ by Michael Sorkin, etc.

Venue: Arthshila Ahmedabad, Panjrapole, Ahmedabad

Organisers: Arthshila Ahmedabad

How to attend: Open for all

Advertisement

Date and time: December (Tuesday to Sunday), 11 am to 7 pm

Cities and Urbanism Cities and Urbanism

Event name: Film- Khajuraho Millennium (Hindi)

About the event: A 1999 film by Kamal Swaroop which shows the city of Gods, temple architecture built in the period of the Hindu renaissance, which inspired the construction of a group of magnificent temples in Khajuraho.

Venue: Arthshila Ahmedabad, Panjrapole, Ahmedabad

Organisers: Arthshila Ahmedabad

How to attend: Open for all

Date and time: December 10 (Saturday) and December 11 (Sunday), 11:30 am

Advertisement

Khajuraho Millenium Khajuraho Millenium

Event name: Film- Mandu (English)

About the event: A 1958 film by Niel Gokhale on the 600-year-old deserted palaces once a part of the great kingdom of Malwa. The film takes through the journey of the relics of massive fortresses, ancient domes, and lotus ponds.

Venue: Arthshila Ahmedabad, Panjrapole, Ahmedabad

Organisers: Arthshila Ahmedabad

How to attend: Open for all

Date and time: December 10 (Saturday) and December 11 (Sunday), 11:30 am

Event name: Film- Les 2 Alfred (French movie with English subtitles)

About the event: A 2020 Bruno Podalydès film shows how the protagonist juggles between his new job which is on trial basis and has no-child policy, and taking care of his kids, while his wife is on a two-month top secret nuclear submarine mission.

Venue: French Gallery, Alliance Française d’Ahmedabad, Shyamal Ahmedabad

Organisers: Alliance Française d’Ahmedabad

How to attend: Book here

Date and time: December 10 (Saturday), 7:00 pm

Event name: Film- GoodFellas

Advertisement

About the event: A 1990 crime drama based on the life of Henry Kill, an American mobster from 1955 to 1980. The film is directed by Martin Scorsese and is an adaptation of Nicholas Pileggi’s non-fiction book Wiseguy

Venue: Club O7, Shela Ahmedabad

Organisers: Film Society of Ahmedabad

How to attend: Register (direct message) here

Date and time: December 11 (Sunday), 12 noon

Goodfellas Goodfellas

Event name: The Brown Age

Advertisement

About the event: Art exhibition on the works of a sustainable design expert Bandana Jain inspired by folded brown containers and discarded delivery boxes and packaging

Venue: 079 Stories, Rajpath-Rangoli road, Bodakdev, Ahmedabad

Organisers: 079 Stories

How to attend: Open for all

Date and time: December 10 (Saturday) to December 24 (Saturday), 11am to 7 pm