Gujarat This Week: Movie screenings, exhibitions and a lit fest to spruce up evenings in Ahmedabad

From off-beat films to evenings of rock-qawwali music and the seventh edition of the Ahmedabad International Literature Festival, here’s all that’s happening in Gujarat this week:
Event name: Japanese film ‘Audition’
About the event: Directed by Takashi Miike, ‘Audition’ is a 1999 horror film in which a widower arranges a fake film audition to find a new wife. However, the person he likes is not who she appears to be. The film is based on a 1997 Japanese novel by Ryu Murakami.
Venue: Club O7, Shela, Ahmedabad
Organisers: Film Society of Ahmedabad
How to attend: Free entry
Date and time: October 9 (Sunday), 12 pm
Event name: Silent film ‘Man with a Movie Camera’
About the event: A 1929 Ukrainian Soviet documentary in which a man travels around a city with his camera and captures a day in the life of a large Soviet city.
Venue: Arthshila Ahmedabad, Panjara Pol, Ahmedabad
Organisers: Arthshila Ahmedabad
How to attend: Free entry
Data and time: October 8 (Saturday) and October 9 (Sunday) at 11.30 am
Event name: Abstraction
About the event: A creative exhibition showcasing art reflecting language, emotion and texture with the help of terracotta and modern art. On display will be 500+ handmade products including large-scale murals and sculptures. The exhibition will explain the Yin-Yang concept in real life.
Venue: Hutheesing Visual Art Centre, Kasturbhai Lalbhai Campus CEPT, Navrangpura, Ahmedabad
Organisers: Hutheesing Visual Art Centre
How to attend the event: Free registration
Date and time: October 8 (Saturday) to October 16 (Sunday), 4 pm – 8 pm
Event name: Bombay Imagined, an exhibition
About the event: An exhibition of rare archival material collected by architect Robert Stephens over the years and which is the foundation for his book ‘Bombay Imagined’. The book documents 200 proposals of unrealised projects in Bombay since the colonial era.
Venue: Arthshila Ahmedabad, Panjara Pol, Ahmedabad
Organisers: Arthshila Ahmedabad
How to attend: Open to all
Date and time: Open since October 1, to continue until November, between 4 pm and 6 pm
Event name: Weaving Worlds
About the event: A solo work of mixed media works by Maneesha Doshi, an Indian contemporary artist from Ahmedabad.
Venue: 079 Stories, Opposite Rajpath-Rangoli road, Bodakdev, Ahmedabad
Organisers: 079 Stories
How to attend: Open to all
Date and time: October 7 (Friday) to November 11 (Friday), 11 am to 7 pm
Event name: Sufiyana – The Festival of Love
About the event: Experience evenings of rock and qawwali this weekend with rock band Indian Ocean releasing its new album ‘Tu hi hai’, with Rahul Ram and Dhruv Sangari (Bilal Chisty) of Rooh Sufi Ensemble
Venue: Natarani Amphitheatre, Ahmedabad
Organisers: Natarani Amphitheatre
How to attend: Book here and here
Date and time: October 8 (Saturday) and October 9 (Sunday), 8.30 pm
Event name: Ahmedabad International Literature Festival
About the event: Join the 7th edition of the festival to discuss, debate and deconstruct different facets of literature. Participate in open discourses, the art of storytelling, engaging panel discussions and celebrating written and spoken words.
Venue: Centre for Environment Education, Thaltej Tekra, Ahmedabad
Organisers: IKON Barcode Solutions Power Pvt Ltd
How to attend: Open to all
Date and time: October 8 (Saturday) to October 9 (Sunday), 9 am to 7 pm