Gujarat This Week: Movie screenings, exhibitions and a lit fest to spruce up evenings in Ahmedabad

From off-beat films to evenings of rock-qawwali music and the seventh edition of the Ahmedabad International Literature Festival, here’s all that’s happening in Gujarat this week:

Event name: Japanese film ‘Audition’

About the event: Directed by Takashi Miike, ‘Audition’ is a 1999 horror film in which a widower arranges a fake film audition to find a new wife. However, the person he likes is not who she appears to be. The film is based on a 1997 Japanese novel by Ryu Murakami.

Venue: Club O7, Shela, Ahmedabad

Organisers: Film Society of Ahmedabad

How to attend: Free entry

Date and time: October 9 (Sunday), 12 pm

The silent film The silent film

Event name: Silent film ‘Man with a Movie Camera’

About the event: A 1929 Ukrainian Soviet documentary in which a man travels around a city with his camera and captures a day in the life of a large Soviet city.

Venue: Arthshila Ahmedabad, Panjara Pol, Ahmedabad

Organisers: Arthshila Ahmedabad

How to attend: Free entry

Data and time: October 8 (Saturday) and October 9 (Sunday) at 11.30 am

The creative exhibition ‘Abstraction’ The creative exhibition ‘Abstraction’

Event name: Abstraction

About the event: A creative exhibition showcasing art reflecting language, emotion and texture with the help of terracotta and modern art. On display will be 500+ handmade products including large-scale murals and sculptures. The exhibition will explain the Yin-Yang concept in real life.

Venue: Hutheesing Visual Art Centre, Kasturbhai Lalbhai Campus CEPT, Navrangpura, Ahmedabad

Organisers: Hutheesing Visual Art Centre

How to attend the event: Free registration

Date and time: October 8 (Saturday) to October 16 (Sunday), 4 pm – 8 pm

The poster of ‘Bombay Imagined: An Illustrated History of the Unbuilt City’ The poster of ‘Bombay Imagined: An Illustrated History of the Unbuilt City’

Event name: Bombay Imagined, an exhibition

About the event: An exhibition of rare archival material collected by architect Robert Stephens over the years and which is the foundation for his book ‘Bombay Imagined’. The book documents 200 proposals of unrealised projects in Bombay since the colonial era.

Venue: Arthshila Ahmedabad, Panjara Pol, Ahmedabad

Organisers: Arthshila Ahmedabad

How to attend: Open to all

Date and time: Open since October 1, to continue until November, between 4 pm and 6 pm

Weaving Worlds Weaving Worlds

Event name: Weaving Worlds

About the event: A solo work of mixed media works by Maneesha Doshi, an Indian contemporary artist from Ahmedabad.

Venue: 079 Stories, Opposite Rajpath-Rangoli road, Bodakdev, Ahmedabad

Organisers: 079 Stories

How to attend: Open to all

Date and time: October 7 (Friday) to November 11 (Friday), 11 am to 7 pm

The festival of love The festival of love

Event name: Sufiyana – The Festival of Love

About the event: Experience evenings of rock and qawwali this weekend with rock band Indian Ocean releasing its new album ‘Tu hi hai’, with Rahul Ram and Dhruv Sangari (Bilal Chisty) of Rooh Sufi Ensemble

Venue: Natarani Amphitheatre, Ahmedabad

Organisers: Natarani Amphitheatre

How to attend: Book here and here

Date and time: October 8 (Saturday) and October 9 (Sunday), 8.30 pm

Ahmedabad international literature festival Ahmedabad international literature festival

Event name: Ahmedabad International Literature Festival

About the event: Join the 7th edition of the festival to discuss, debate and deconstruct different facets of literature. Participate in open discourses, the art of storytelling, engaging panel discussions and celebrating written and spoken words.

Venue: Centre for Environment Education, Thaltej Tekra, Ahmedabad

Organisers: IKON Barcode Solutions Power Pvt Ltd

How to attend: Open to all

Date and time: October 8 (Saturday) to October 9 (Sunday), 9 am to 7 pm