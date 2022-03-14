Gujarat: The Kashmir Files exempted from tax

By: Express News Service | Gandhinagar |
March 14, 2022 12:56:37 am
March 14, 2022 12:56:37 am
The state government, on Sunday, granted tax exemption to recently released movie The Kashmir Files in Gujarat. The decision was announced by the Chief Minister’s Office in a post from its verified social media handle.
The post said, “Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has decided to give tax exemption to the film – The Kashmir Files in the state.”
The film is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in the early 1990s and stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty among others.
