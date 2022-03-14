Gujarat: The Kashmir Files exempted from tax

The state government, on Sunday, granted tax exemption to recently released movie The Kashmir Files in Gujarat. The decision was announced by the Chief Minister’s Office in a post from its verified social media handle.

The post said, “Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has decided to give tax exemption to the film – The Kashmir Files in the state.”

The film is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in the early 1990s and stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty among others.