scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, March 13, 2022
Must Read

Gujarat: The Kashmir Files exempted from tax

The film is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in the early 1990s and stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty among others. 

By: Express News Service | Gandhinagar |
March 14, 2022 12:56:37 am
A poster of The Kashmir Files movie. (Photo: ZeeStudios_/Twitter)

The state government, on Sunday, granted tax exemption to recently released movie The Kashmir Files in Gujarat. The decision was announced by the Chief Minister’s Office in a post from its verified social media handle.

The post said, “Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has decided to give tax exemption to the film – The Kashmir Files in the state.”

The film is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in the early 1990s and stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty among others.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

For all the latest Gandhinagar News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 13: Latest News

Advertisement