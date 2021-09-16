Gujarat Speaker Rajendra Trivedi resigns hours before swearing-in of new Cabinet

Gujarat Assembly Speaker Rajendra Trivedi resigned from his post on Thursday morning, hours ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of the new Cabinet of ministers under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

Trivedi, who is the MLA from Raopura in Vadodara, submitted his resignation to the Deputy Speaker, stating that he was quitting with immediate effect.

A notification issued immediately by the Gujarat Legislature Secretariat confirmed that Trivedi would cease to be the Speaker from “16th September 2021, forenoon”.

“Rajendra Trivedi has by writing under his hand, resigned from the office of the Speaker of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly with effect from September 16, 2021 forenoon. Therefore, the Office of the Speaker in the Assembly has become vacant from September 16, 2021, forenoon,” the notification issued by D M Patel, the secretary of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly, read.

Trivedi, 65, had assumed office as the Speaker on February 19, 2018, taking over from Ramanlal Vora. A two-term MLA, Trivedi has previously been a minister (in-charge) of state for sports, youth and cultural activities, and pilgrimage development.