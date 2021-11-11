Gujarat: State to screen people above 30 yrs under ‘Niramay Gujarat Yojana’

The Gujarat government has decided to launch ‘Niramay Gujarat Yojana’ to screen and protect people above 30 years from non-communicable diseases, an official release stated Wednesday. The scheme, to be launched by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel from Palanpur in Banaskantha and Health Minister Rushikesh Patel from Mehsana on November 12, will cover more than 3 crore people in the state.

The decision was taken in the state cabinet meeting chaired by CM Patel Wednesday. “The scheme looks to provide safety and preventive care to families. The prevalence of non-communicable diseases like high blood pressure, heart attack, paralysis, cancer, renal diseases, anemia, diabetes, etc, is more than communicable diseases,” the release stated quoting minister Jitu Vaghani.

The scheme includes the screening of those above 30 years of age against such diseases at primary health centres and community health centres every Friday — also known as Mamta Divas. They will be given a Niramay Card with their health details. The screening and facilities of treatment would save a family’s expenses by Rs 12,000 to 15,000, the release stated.

The state cabinet has also decided to launch the ‘Atmanirbhar Gram Yatra’ in rural areas as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebration. Under the yatra, developmental works worth Rs 500 crore will be started or dedicated in different districts of the state. The Atmanirbhar Gram Yatra will be launched by CM Patel and Rural Development Minister Arjunsinh Chauhan from Mahemdavad on November 18.

On Wednesday, Vaghani also said the government has decided to rename the Labour and Employment Department to the Labour, Skill and Employment Department. A notification will be issued shortly, he added.

On groundnut procurement at minimum support price (MSP) by the state government from Tuesday, Vaghani said farmers are getting better prices in the market than the MSP owing to the new agriculture laws brought in by the Central government. Hence, there are fewer registrations from farmers for the procurement.



“Currently, the government is procuring groundnut from farmers at the rate of Rs 5,500 per quintal. Against that, it is being purchased at Rs 6,000-6,500 per quintal in the market,” Vaghani stated. So far, 3,224 quintal groundnut has been procured from the farmers while Rs 180 crore has been paid to the farmers, the statement added.

It also added that the government has formed a committee of experts for the reopening of schools from Class 1 to 5. “After taking suggestions of the committee into consideration, the government will take appropriate decision at the appropriate time in the interest of the students,” Vaghani, who is also the education minister, stated.

The release also stated that as per legal provisions to allot government wasteland to people as per their priority list, 285 beneficiaries will be allotted 984-acre land by Revenue Minister Rajendra Trivedi in Kutch Thursday.