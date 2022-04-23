Gujarat: Rs 9,000 cr investment at Ayush Summit is double the govt’s estimation, says Sonowal

Union minister for Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal, announced at the valedictory function of the Global Ayush Investment and Innovation Summit 2022 that the three-day event has resulted “in more than Rs 9,000 crore worth of investment”.

Speaking at the event in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar on Friday, the minister said expressions of interest worth Rs 1,065 crore for investment in the medical value travel sector, Rs 345 crore in healthcare and pharma, and worth Rs 60 crore in medical devices were also received. “This is a phenomenal outcome of the summit and is about two times our estimation of Rs 4,000-5,000 investment commitment,” Sonowal said.

Union minister of youth affairs Anurag Singh Thakur, speaking at the concluding session, emphasised on the Ayush ministry’s need for “aggressive marketing and branding” and “better packaging” to establish the supremacy of Ayush products globally. He added that before 2014, the Ayush sector was treated as a “step-child” and was accorded priority only by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Thakur also advocated establishing Ayush’s supremacy over modern medicine and added that “there must be synergy between ministries, between people,” so that Ayush products can be “marketed well” and “sold well” globally.

AYUSH is an acronym for traditional medicine systems such as Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha, naturopathy and homeopathy that are practised in India.

Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat too echoed Thakur’s words. “The step-child treatment for so many years is a sin and a crime (paap aur apradh). We are thankful to India’s Prime Minister who understood the importance of this way of living and adopted it, and because of it he set up a separate Ayush ministry.”

Referring to comparisons with modern medicine, Thakur, who is also a Lok Sabha MP from Hamirpur in Himachal Pradesh, said, “India is among the fastest-growing economies in the world in the post-pandemic era” and outlined that sectors such as Ayush “can be the sectors that lead in the coming years.”

“I’ve seen the difference in how allopathic doctors treat ayurvedic doctors. But today I can say that we don’t need to curtail anyone else (modern medicine practice), we have to convey that our (Ayush practices) are better than theirs (modern medicine),” Thakur added.

Referring to aspersions cast on the efficacy of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Thakur said, “I remember well that countries across the world sought HCQ from India and India is the pharmacy of the world. When we provided HCQ to the world, there were some (sections) in the world that started saying this or that. So we have to fight this at the global level as well,”.

“…all we need to do is have quality products and I’m sure India can produce that. We need better packaging, more aggressive marketing and branding and this has to be done by the ministry. I have heard an e-marketplace will be built by the ministry of Ayush… (it) will see business transactions worth crores. Yoga was a great strength of this country but… ayurved doctors, unani, siddha, homoeopathic doctors were seen as a ‘step-child’. But after PM Modi came to power, the Ayush ministry has been given primary importance,” the minister said.

Making a push for medicinal plants and herbs, Thakur said “we must invest in these products” and advocated for creating awareness among farmers. “The treasure trove India has of medicinal plants and herbs, if we acquire more knowledge on this, then combined with India’s soft power, along with yoga, ayurveda, homoeopathy, etc, we can establish a stronger position for India in the world,” he asserted.