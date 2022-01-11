New policy by Gujarat govt: Residents can retain old number for new vehicles

Gujarat residents can now retain their old vehicle number if their vehicle goes to scrap or after being sold to another person, thanks to the Vehicle Number Retention Policy announced by the state government Monday.

For retaining the old vehicle registration number, the vehicle owner will have to pay the same fees as that to get a vehicle number of choice. A person can retain the same number twice, a release from the state government said.

Announcing the new policy, Transport minister Purnesh Modi stated the decision has been taken “due to various personal, religious, social or numerology beliefs, people prefer to have a particular registration number for their vehicles.

Similar retention policies are prevalent in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, and the transport department decided to adopt a similar policy in the state considering popular demand.

Under the policy, when a person applies to retain the number of a vehicle sold to another person, the number will be retained and be allotted to a new vehicle bought by the applicant, while the person who has bought the old vehicle will be allotted a new number by the transport department.

Similarly, if a vehicle goes to scrappage, then it will be given a new number and the retained number will be given to a new vehicle bought by the owner.

However, the policy says a vehicle owner can retain the old number only for a new vehicle and not for an old one. Also, the ownership of the vehicle whose number is to be retained and the vehicle on which the number will be retained has to be of the same person. Both vehicles also have to be of the same type.

Further, ownership of the vehicle, whose number is to be retained, must be of the applicant for a minimum of one year.

The policy will not be applicable to vehicles that are already scrapped. Also, the process to allot the retained number to a new vehicle must be completed within 15 days.Modi also said the fees for retaining a vehicle number will be the same as the ones in getting registration numbers of choice for a new vehicle.

As per the prevailing policy, the minimum fees for getting the registration number of choice for a two-wheeler is Rs 8,000 (golden number), Rs 3,500 (silver number) and Rs 2,000 (other numbers). The minimum fees for four-wheeler is Rs 40,000 (golden number), Rs 15,000 (silver number) and Rs 8,000 (other numbers).