Gujarat reported over 3,800 cases of rape in two years, assembly told

In the past two years, Gujarat reported around 3,800-odd cases of rape and 63 cases of gang rape, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel who handles the cabinet portfolio of the Home Department, informed the State Assembly on Thursday.

He was replying to a set of starred questions raised by members of Opposition Congress during the Question Hour.

Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Shailesh Parmar who cited these figures was countered by Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi with figures of crime against women in the neighbouring states of Maharashtra and Rajasthan. This led to a verbal exchange between Sanghavi and Parmar.

As per the figures tabled in the Assembly, Ahmedabad district tops in the number of rape and gangrape cases. The district has reported 729 rape cases and 16 cases of gang rape in the past two years. Ahmedabad is followed by Surat which reported 508 cases of rape and 5 cases of gangrape.

The third district reporting highest cases of rape and gangrape is Vadodara with 183 rape cases and four cases of gangrape.

These figures were cited by Parmar during the discussion on a question related to Suraksha Setu Yojana of the state government under which, among other things, women are also provided training in self defence.

In reply, Sanghavi said, “In 2019, total 8,799 crimes against women were reported in Gujarat, while in Maharashta, 37,144 offences were registered and in Rajasthan 41,550 such offences were registered.”

Sanghavi went on to give similar figures for the year 2020 to indicate that the women are safer in Gujarat in comparison with neighbouring states where Congress is in power or is in ruling alliance. He said that in 2020, Gujarat registered 8,028 crimes against women. Whereas, the corresponding figures for the states of Maharashtra and Rajasthan stood at 31,954 and 34,535 respectively.

To this, Parmar said that he was not concerned about other states and that he was concerned about women’s safety in Gujarat.

Following this, Sanghavi made certain remarks with reference to the Rajasthan in connection with rape cases there. These remarks were, however, expunged by Speaker Nimaben Acharya while saying that it was not proper to make such remarks in the House.