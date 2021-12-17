Gujarat: Recruitment exam paper leaked, says Home Minister; FIR registered

Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi on Friday admitted that the question paper of the recruitment examination for Head Clerk conducted by Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board (GSSSB) was leaked and that an FIR in this connection has been registered at Prantij police station in Sabarkantha district against 10 persons.

Sanghavi added that six of the 10 accused have been arrested and that investigation was on to nab the remaining four.

The paper leak concerns the recruitment examination for 186 vacancies of head clerk that was conducted by the GSSSB on December 12. The written examination was taken by over 88,000 candidates.

The next day, on December 13, vice-president of Gujarat Aam Aadmi Party’s youth wing Yuvrajsinh Jadeja had alleged that the question paper was leaked a night before the exam and was sold at the rate of Rs 6 lakh to Rs 12 lakh in various parts of the state. Jadeja also stated that he had evidence of the alleged paper leak. On Thursday, Jadeja had also handed over evidence of the paper leak to GSSSB Chairman Asit Vora.

Meanwhile, Sanghavi said a decision on cancelling the examination would be taken by the authorities of GSSSB.

According to Sanghavi, the FIR has been registered under the provisions of IPC 406 (criminal breach of trust), 409 (criminal breach of trust by a public servant), 420 (cheating) and 120(b) (criminal conspiracy). He added the home department was exploring possibilities of imposing more stringent penal provisions against the accused to set an example as deterrence against such crimes.

He said so far no involvement of any official of GSSSB has been detected in the crime but said they are conducting a 360 degree investigation and that nobody is beyond suspicion.

Sanghavi made the announcement while addressing a press conference here. He said as soon as they came to know about the paper leak, 24 police teams were formed to detect the crime. He said that police of Sabarkantha and Gandhinagar districts were involved in the investigation.