Gujarat polls: Isudan Gadhvi, Gopal Italia and Alpesh Kathiriya will win with record margins, says Arvind Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal Monday said the party’s candidates Gopal Italia, Alpesh Kathiriya and Isudan Gadhvi would win with record margins in the upcoming Gujarat Assembly polls.

Addressing a press conference in Surat, the Delhi chief minister displayed the names of these candidates written on a piece of paper to make his statement. Italia is contesting from the Katargam seat and Kathiriya from the Varachha seat. The AAP’s chief ministerial face Gadhvi, meanwhile, is the party’s candidate from Khambhaliya in Dwarka.

“In the survey coming out, we have found that women and the youth are more enthusiastic to vote for the AAP, and the BJP is far behind. We appeal to these youths and women to convince their relatives and other family members to vote for the AAP,” Kejriwal said.

He added: “In the survey, two major points have come out and those are inflation and unemployment. We have given the guarantee of free power enabling households to save power bills worth Rs 3,000 from March 31 onwards. We will deposit Rs 1,000 monthly in women’s and girls (above 18 years) bank accounts. We give you a guarantee that for the next five years, we will not hike school fees, so a lot of money will be saved. We will give free healthcare and a household can save a lot of money from its monthly expenses.”

“There is a fear of atmosphere and every business owner is scared of coming out openly in support of the AAP. We appeal to them to support AAP secretly with their votes. We will give a fear-free atmosphere to business owners. No political party carried out meetings with businessmen and traders to listen to their issues. We are assuring them that we would sort out all of their issues. The diamond traders are threatened and money is illegally taken from them. We will stop all these things in our rule,” added Kejriwal.

Legislative Assembly election is scheduled to be held across 182 seats in Gujarat in two phases, on December 1 and 5. The votes will be counted and the results will be declared on December 8.