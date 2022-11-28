scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 28, 2022

Gujarat polls: Isudan Gadhvi, Gopal Italia and Alpesh Kathiriya will win with record margins, says Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal said, according to a survey, women and youth are more enthusiastic to vote for the AAP and the BJP is far behind.

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference, in Surat (PTI)

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal Monday said the party’s candidates Gopal Italia, Alpesh Kathiriya and Isudan Gadhvi would win with record margins in the upcoming Gujarat Assembly polls.

Addressing a press conference in Surat, the Delhi chief minister displayed the names of these candidates written on a piece of paper to make his statement. Italia is contesting from the Katargam seat and Kathiriya from the Varachha seat. The AAP’s chief ministerial face Gadhvi, meanwhile, is the party’s candidate from Khambhaliya in Dwarka.

Also read |As Congress falters in Gujarat fray, Viramgam gives clues; voters voice hopes, despair, fears

“In the survey coming out, we have found that women and the youth are more enthusiastic to vote for the AAP, and the BJP is far behind. We appeal to these youths and women to convince their relatives and other family members to vote for the AAP,” Kejriwal said.

He added: “In the survey, two major points have come out and those are inflation and unemployment. We have given the guarantee of free power enabling households to save power bills worth Rs 3,000 from March 31 onwards. We will deposit Rs 1,000 monthly in women’s and girls (above 18 years) bank accounts. We give you a guarantee that for the next five years, we will not hike school fees, so a lot of money will be saved. We will give free healthcare and a household can save a lot of money from its monthly expenses.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | A profile of Gujarat’s economy before electionsPremium
ExplainSpeaking | A profile of Gujarat’s economy before elections
Small is good: Mudra loan NPAs at just 3.3% in 7 yearsPremium
Small is good: Mudra loan NPAs at just 3.3% in 7 years
Amid uncertainty, falling risk appetite, India fared better than major ec...Premium
Amid uncertainty, falling risk appetite, India fared better than major ec...
‘It’s a new virus, it’s still evolving, still adapting. We still ne...Premium
‘It’s a new virus, it’s still evolving, still adapting. We still ne...

“There is a fear of atmosphere and every business owner is scared of coming out openly in support of the AAP. We appeal to them to support AAP secretly with their votes. We will give a fear-free atmosphere to business owners. No political party carried out meetings with businessmen and traders to listen to their issues. We are assuring them that we would sort out all of their issues. The diamond traders are threatened and money is illegally taken from them. We will stop all these things in our rule,” added Kejriwal.

Legislative Assembly election is scheduled to be held across 182 seats in Gujarat in two phases, on December 1 and 5. The votes will be counted and the results will be declared on December 8.

First published on: 28-11-2022 at 12:57:41 pm
Next Story

NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Mop up round registration begins today

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 28: Latest News
Advertisement
close