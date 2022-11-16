Gujarat polls: In fifth list, BJP announces candidates for 3 seats

The BJP on Wednesday released its fifth list of candidates for the Gujarat Assembly elections scheduled to be held in December, naming candidates for the constituencies of Kheralu, Mansa, and Garbada. The ruling party, however, is yet to announce its candidate for the Manjalpur constituency of Vadodara.

The last date for filing nominations is November 17.

The three candidates declared by the party are Sardarsinh Chaudhary from Kheralu, Jayantibhai Patel alias J S Patel from Mansa and Mahendrabhai Bhabhor from Garbada constituency, which is reserved for the Scheduled Tribe communities.

While Chaudhary is general secretary of the party’s Kisan Morcha, Patel and Bhabhor are senior party leaders from the Mansa and Garbada constituencies respectively.

The mystery over the candidate for the Manjalpur constituency continued with party leaders saying that the name will be declared soon and a party candidate will file his/her nomination by Thursday.

Elections for the 182-member Gujarat Assembly will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will be taken up on December 8.