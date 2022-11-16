scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 16, 2022

Gujarat polls: In fifth list, BJP announces candidates for 3 seats

The BJP announced that Sardarsinh Chaudhary would contest from Kheralu, Jayantibhai Patel from Mansa and Mahendrabhai Bhabhor from Garbada constituency.

Union Home minister Amit Shah along with CM Bhupendra Patel at Ghatlodiya before the latter left for filing his nomination. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

The BJP on Wednesday released its fifth list of candidates for the Gujarat Assembly elections scheduled to be held in December, naming candidates for the constituencies of Kheralu, Mansa, and Garbada. The ruling party, however, is yet to announce its candidate for the Manjalpur constituency of Vadodara.

The last date for filing nominations is November 17.

The three candidates declared by the party are Sardarsinh Chaudhary from Kheralu, Jayantibhai Patel alias J S Patel from Mansa and Mahendrabhai Bhabhor from Garbada constituency, which is reserved for the Scheduled Tribe communities.

While Chaudhary is general secretary of the party’s Kisan Morcha, Patel and Bhabhor are senior party leaders from the Mansa and Garbada constituencies respectively.

The mystery over the candidate for the Manjalpur constituency continued with party leaders saying that the name will be declared soon and a party candidate will file his/her nomination by Thursday.

Elections for the 182-member Gujarat Assembly will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will be taken up on December 8.

First published on: 16-11-2022 at 04:33:33 pm
