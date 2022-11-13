scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 13, 2022

Gujarat Assembly polls: Congress announces fifth list of six candidates

Gujarat Congress President Jagdish Thakor and Gujarat NCP President Jayant Patel Boskey address a press conference ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections, at Congress office in Ahmedabad, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. (PTI/FILE Photo)

The Congress on Sunday released its fifth list of six candidates for the Gujarat Assembly elections scheduled to be held in December in two phases.

The six candidates declared by the party included Manhar Patel from Botad in place of Ramesh Mer.

The total number of candidates declared so far by the party is 109. The Congress had on November 4 released its first list announcing the names of 43 candidates for the elections.

On November 10, the party came out with another list with 46 names. It released a list of seven candidates on Friday but one was a replacement for the earlier announced candidate.

A fourth list of nine candidates was released on Saturday.

Among the candidates named in the fifth list are Jayanti Jerajbhai Patel from Morbi, Jivan Kumbharvadiya from Jamnagar Rural, Chhattarsinh Gunjariya from Dhrangadhra, Mansukhbhai Kalariya from Rajkot West and Divyesh Chavda from Gariadhar.

The Congress is seeking to oust the BJP from power in the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi where the saffron party has been in power for more than two decades.

Elections for the 182-member Gujarat Assembly will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will be taken up on December 8.

First published on: 13-11-2022 at 09:10:27 pm
