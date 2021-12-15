Gujarat: Police launch inquiry into paper leak claim by AAP’s youth wing

Following reports of a question paper leak of the December 12 examination for the recruitment of government head clerks, the chairman of Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board (GSSSB), Asit Vora, Wednesday said an inquiry has been launched by the police.

He added, “So far, the police haven’t got any authentic proof to suggest that the paper was leaked but if proof is found, the board will certainly lodge an FIR.” Vora was speaking to the mediapersons after a meeting with Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi and top police officials.

He said the Sanghavi has assured that the system will take action against responsible persons if any irregularity is found.

The recruitment examination for 186 vacancies was conducted by GSSSB on December 12. The next day, vice-president of Gujarat Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) youth wing Yuvrajsinh Jadeja alleged that the question paper was leaked a night before the exam and sold at Rs 6-12 lakh in various parts of the state. Jadeja also claimed that he had evidence of the paper leak.

Following the allegation, the Gujarat government and GSSSB faced severe criticisms from different quarters.

Vora said, “The examination for the recruitment was held peacefully with more than 88,000 candidates appearing for it. Next day, we received reports of a paper leak through the media. Till today, there is no complaint before the board in this connection. Despite that, owing to reports in the media, the police got active.”

He added, “Sabarkantha district police got in touch with us and we shared a number of details like the districts where the examination was conducted, the number of candidates and the location of the strong rooms. Based on the details, the police deployed 15-16 teams at various places to carry out an inquiry.”

Meanwhile, AAP’s youth wing submitted a representation at Vora’s office seeking action in the paper leak episode. They also demanded the candidates involved in the episode to be blacklisted and threatened to launch an agitation if youths do not get justice.